anthony-mcgill-reacts-to-‘lucky’-championship-league-group-win-as-kyren-wilson-and-tom-ford-are-eliminated

Anthony McGill became the fifth man to reach the Championship League Winners’ Group, but admits he was lucky to get through Group Five, having not played his best snooker.

The Scot beat David Gilbert, Graeme Dott and Kyren Wilson to reach the semi-finals of the group.

There he edged out Joe Perry 3-2, before beating Gilbert again in the final to secure his return to the competition in March.

It was an impressive result for McGill, with the high-quality group also containing Mark Williams and Tom Ford, but it was the world number 30 who won through.

‘I don’t think I was the best player in the group, I think Mark [Williams] was,’ said McGill. ‘But I am over the moon to get through the group. It’s about getting into the top four and from there fourth can win it as much as first.

‘I’m not playing that well, keep making the same mistakes. I get to 40 and miss some easy shots. I think of all the players in the group I missed the most easy shots and I was lucky to win the final there.

‘I got through to Winners’ Group a couple of years ago and it’s nice to be back there. I’ll look forward to coming back in March, it’s always good to be there.’

McGill joins Neil Robertson, Stuart Bingham, Gary Wilson and Scott Donaldson in the Winner’s Group which is played in March, with three more players to secure their spots ahead of then.

Ford and Wilson drop out of the competition after Group Five, while Judd Trump and Mark King join the fray for Group Six which is played over Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump, Gilbert, Higgins, Williams and Perry will all be hoping to play their way into form ahead of the Masters, which starts on Sunday.

MORE: Ding Junhui is hoping he can make up for Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Masters absence

MORE: Stephen Hendry bemoans Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Masters snub: ‘The tournament is not as good without him’