anthony-knockaert’s-early-goal-moves-fulham-up-to-third-after-middlesbrough-victory

Fulham 1 Middlesbrough 0

Fulham closed the gap on the automatic promotion places ahead of the Saturday fixtures thanks to Anthony Knockaert’s early goal.

Scott Parker’s side missed a host of chances to make their evening far more comfortable but still climbed into third place despite the absence of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham raced out of the traps as left back Joe Bryan fired low into the box where Knockaert converted at the far post to sweep Parker’s side into an early lead.

Despite four league wins in their last five, Boro looked jaded as Jonathan Woodgate made six changes for their third game in a week.

Boro had stayed in London after their midweek FA Cup defeat to Spurs in a bid to reduce travelling, but they could not live with Fulham in the opening stages.

A brilliant one-two with Bobby Reid carved open a great chance for Ivan Cavaleiro but he fired wastefully over from close range.

Josh Onomah was next to spurn a home chance. The midfielder was left completely unmarked from Knockaert’s corner but somehow headed wide.