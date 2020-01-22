anthony-joshua’s-next-fight-targeted-for-london-in-may-or-june

Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua plans to stage his next fight in London and is targeting a return in the next four months.

Joshua is poised to fight one of his mandatory challengers, with the IBF and WBO issuing orders for him to defend his belts.

Kubrat Pulev is the IBF’s No.1 challenger, while Oleksandr Usyk sits atop the WBO’s rankings.

Joshua and Matchroom boss Hearn are in talks with both sanctioning bodies in the hope AJ can fulfil his mandatories before the end of the year, without having to give up one of his titles.

In a fan Q&A on Twitter, Hearn answered several questions about Joshua’s next fight and confirmed it would take place at the end of May or the start of June.

The promoter also revealed Joshua wanted to return to London after back-to-back fights outside of the UK.

Joshua’s first bout in America ended in defeat last June and the British heavyweight then travelled to Saudi Arabia to inflict revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Tottenham Stadium is being touted as a possible venue for Joshua, who has staged all his fights in the UK since 2017 at either Wembley or Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Despite his mandatory obligations, Joshua will have one eye on Tyson Fury’s rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The heavyweights go to war again on 22 February and Joshua admitted he is keen to fight the winner, if he can convince the loser to step aside from a potential third fight.

‘We’ve had meetings,’ Joshua told Sky Sports.

‘That same meeting with Usyk’s manager, afterwards we had another meeting to potentially put an offer in to solidify [a fight with Wilder] before they have even had their fight, and before I have my next fight.

‘Everyone wants Wilder to win because [a fight with me] is what everyone wants to see.

‘Wilder has a great right hand, I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match.

‘We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year but we have to throw a curveball in there.

‘Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship’.

