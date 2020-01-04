anthony-joshua-unconcerned-by-giving-up-world-title-belts-to-make-the-right-fights

Anthony Joshua is unconcerned by the prospect of having to give up one of his world heavyweight title belts, insisting he’ll just get it back again.

AJ’s comprehensive victory over Andy Ruiz in their rematch in December saw him regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight straps.

While his impressive collection of gold looks great, it is a headache for his promoter and matchmaker, Eddie Hearn, with the IBF and WBO both enforcing mandatories already on the Brit.

The IBF want Joshua to take on Kubrat Pulev next, while the WBO have declared he should fight Oleksandr Usyk meaning he could be stripped of a belt for any mandatory he doesn’t fulfill.

Hearn is hoping that he can come to an agreement with the governing bodies so Joshua can keep his belts, but this would become all the more difficult if they attempt to make a fight with the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, which is what most fans want to see.

Joshua is not fussed, though, believing that he will remain the heavyweight king whether a belt is taken away from him or not.

‘I always said the belts do not represent me. I will stand as a champion, even if I have to give one up,’ AJ told Sky Sports.

‘It would give me an opportunity to face another world champion – I’ve beaten four world champions on my record now.

‘If I give up a belt it creates more history and entertainment. If I have to, I’ll give it away – but I’ll get it back again.’

Usyk is unlikely to fight Joshua next, having had just one bout at heavyweight and being under the same promotional banner as the champion, they will be in no rush to push for them to step into the ring together.

The Ukrainian has been offered a scrap with Derek Chisora instead, and that looks far more likely at this point, leaving Joshua facing Pulev in April or may much more probable.

If and when he will take on Wilder or Fury remains up in the air and could still be a long way off, with the potential of a third fight between the two unbeaten heavyweights.

The first ended in a draw in December 2018 and they will fight again on 22 February and promoter Frank Warren says a third fight has already been agreed.

‘Tyson is going to be back in the ring with Wilder on February 22,’ Warren told talkSPORT.

‘And they will fight again, irrespective of who wins, in the summer.

‘So that, at the moment, is all tied up.’

