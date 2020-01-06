anthony-joshua-fist-bumping-a-monkey-on-the-beach-is-making-our-monday

Allow us to brighten your Monday with a picture of Anthony Joshua happily fist-bumping a monkey on a beach in Barbados.

The 30-year-old boxer has been enjoying a well-deserved exotic break over the Christmas holidays and New Year following his victorious rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr last month.

And he’s apparently celebrating by making friends with primates in between sunbathing.

Joshua was photographed posing with some excited fans and sparring with a teeny tiny monkey as he strolled along the beach in black swimming trunks.

And we didn’t know you could fist bump a monkey, but if anyone can do it, it’s AJ.

Over the last few weeks, AJ has been pictured zipping across the sea on jet skis, and recently shared a picture of himself bumping into none other than Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones during his Barbados trip on Instagram.

We well and truly wish we were there.

The sports star recently admitted the decision to vacate one of his world titles is ‘out of his hands’.

The British heavyweight reclaimed the belts he lost to Andy earlier this month and holds the IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO titles.

After his holiday, Joshua is lining up his next fight, but the IBF and WBO have both ordered him to fight their mandatory challengers next, leaving one belt in danger of being vacated.

‘I would hate [to vacate a belt] because it’s so hard to go round and collect all these belts, it’s really difficult and I’ve kept hold of them for so many years,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘So to have to vacate because of the boxing politics would be annoying, but there are things that are out of my control. If I do lose one, I know I’ll be able to get it back.’

He recently insisted that he would ‘take out’ Deontay Wilder in six rounds if the world heavyweights came face-to-face in the future.

For the time being though, he seems to be content chilling with friends in Barbados and frankly, we don’t blame him…





