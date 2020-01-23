anthony-joshua-closing-in-on-fight-agreement-with-kubrat-pulev-for-next-bout,-claims-promoter

Anthony Joshua is close to agreeing a deal to fight Kubrat Pulev in his next bout, according to the heavyweight’s co-promoter John Wirt.

Pulev is tied to Wirt’s Epic Sports and Bob Arum’s Top Rank and has been in talks with three-belt champion Joshua over a fight since the IBF ordered AJ to defend his title against his mandatory challenger.

The WBO also called their mandatory and there were fears Joshua might be forced to vacate one of his titles.

Joshua prefers a showdown with the WBO’s No.1 contender Oleksandr Usyk, but Wirt insisted Pulev was first in line.

‘We feel that we are very close,’ Wirt told Seconds Out.

‘Things got pushed back due to the holidays and vacations and the resulting delays in obtaining the information we need from the various sites to be able to compare offers.

‘But things have been moving very quickly the last couple of weeks and we hope to be able to formally announce something by the end of the month.

‘[We’ve had bids from] the UK, Las Vegas, New York, Nigeria, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The favoured destination is the one that will be the most profitable.’

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is working on a deal to please both sanctioning bodies and is hopeful the WBO will agree to postpone their fight until the end of the year.

Hearn also promotes Usyk and is eager to give the Ukrainian a clash with Derek Chisora before his showdown with Joshua later in 2020.

After Joshua admitted his WBO title could be stripped, Wirt explained he believe that was no longer a concern.

‘It is my understanding that the IBF mandatory is due next under the court-mandated rotation,’ Wirt said.

‘While I have read reports that the WBO initially stated that it’s mandatory is due now too, under the Holyfield case, Joshua cannot be forced to give up either the IBF or the WBO title and if neither the IBF nor the WBO ultimately backs down, a judge would eventually have to decide which mandatory is due next under the rotation.

‘That being said, it is my understanding that if Joshua decides to fight Pulev next, the WBO is not going to strip Joshua.’

