ant-mcpartlin-shocks-us-all-with-first-hairstyle-change-in-20-years-amid-divorce-settlement-talks

Ant McPartlin switched up his hairstyle during Britain’s Got Talent auditions and we’re living for it.

The television presenter made the dramatic change from gelled and sleek hair to 90s pop and we’re loving his style overhaul after seeing one haircut for years.

He was spotted stepping out the car at the London Palladium ready for the red carpet.

We might want Ant to keep at his fresh ‘do’ but the star had us fooled when he walked the red carpet with his usual quiff.

The start of Britain’s Got Talent’s filming comes a few days after it was heard that Ant has been discussing the settlements of his and Lisa Armstrong’s divorce.

Lisa reportedly played ‘peacemaker’ during an eight-hour-long meeting with Ant about their divorce.

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist was seen walking into a building, thought to be her lawyer’s office at 10.30am and didn’t leave until 6.30pm, The Sun reported.

The 43-year-old was ‘nice and civil’ during the talks, leaving Ant ‘massively relieved’ to draw a line under things, sources claimed.

Discussing the chat, an insider said: ‘It was civil, nice and pleasant throughout and by the end of it all they can now move forward with their lives.

‘She was certainly the peacemaker but there was a willingness on both sides to press ahead and move on.’ They added:

‘It’s a massive relief for Ant – and Dec – as it’s been hanging over both of them for such a long time.’

It has been suggested he offered what has been described as a ‘generous’ £31million.

However, Lisa – who deemed Ant ‘sy and spineless’ – took to Twitter to deny getting a huge sum.

She retweeted an article claiming Lisa denied getting the money in their divorce settlement and added: ‘I deny it cos it’s not true…’

The couple had married in July 2006 and announced they were divorcing almost 12 years later, in January 2018.





