ant-mcpartlin-kisses-girlfriend-anne-marie-corbett-on-romantic-day-out-as-lisa-armstrong-divorce-rumbles-on

Ant McPartlin couldn’t keep his hands off girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as the couple were spotted for the first time since ex-wife Lisa Armstrong denied divorce claims.

It had been claimed the Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist had allegedly been awarded £31million in a settlement after their 11-year marriage came to an end.

However she quickly denied reports on social media, before liking a tweet branding him ‘spineless’.

But the drama clearly hasn’t put a dampener on Ant’s romance with his former PA, as they looked more loved-up than ever.

The pair seemed close as they were spotted taking their dogs for a walk in London.

At one point, the lovebirds could be seen kissing during the romantic stroll, both bundled up in winter coats against the cold.

Their day out comes after Lisa, 43, hit back at reports her split from Ant was finalised.

It was reported the pair – who were married for 11 years – had managed to come to an agreement during a face-to-face meeting in London on Tuesday.

The MUA was thought to have been awarded £31m in the chat, but she insisted this wasn’t true at all.

When a fan shared the original article, claiming it was ‘well deserved’, she hit back: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…’.

She later retweeted an article on her denying the claims, adding: ‘I deny it cos it’s not true….’

Making her feelings about the situation known, Lisa also liked tweets branding the Britain’s Got Talent star ‘sy and spineless’.

One tweet she liked read: ‘I bet the money means nothing in some respects, it certainly can’t buy the respect she deserves or make up for the sy spineless way he scurried off & tried to silence her.

‘Whatever the sum is I’m sure it will be put to much better use & I wish her all the best.’

Another tweet read: ‘Why do people care what you get, no amount of money big or small can change the fact a heart was broken’.

A source previously told The Sun: ‘Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday.

‘Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.

‘He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on.

‘For Lisa, the start of a new decade gave her a fresh mindset. It’s been tough but it’s time to move on.’





