ant-man-star-evangeline-lilly-says-no-to-social-distancing

Actress Evangeline Lilly has managed to stir controversy on social media thanks to a number of posts she made regarding her less-than-strict attitude towards the Coronavirus pandemic that is taking over the world, bringing life to a standstill in most countries as citizens put themselves in self-imposed isolation in an attempt to avoid catching the virus. It started with an Instagram photo of her morning tea that Lilly added the following caption to.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

This led some fans to protest Lilly’s attitude. There were accusations that she was putting her family and other citizen’s lives at risks by not following the rules of self-isolation set forth by medical experts. The Coronavirus is spread from person to person. Someone who carries the virus may not show any physical symptoms, but can still pass it on to others. That is why people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible and keep any outdoor activities to a bare minimum.

In response to the flak she received, Lilly took to social media again, this time to reveal that she was living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

The 40-year old actress then went on to substantiate her personal issues with the Coronavirus scare gripping the world right now.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious–keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Marshall Law is a branch of legislation that replaces civilian freedoms with temporary military authority by a government in times of crisis. While the current state of the country does not fall under Marshall Law, there have been hints that the government will begin to play a more direct role and place strict regulations on the populace to prevent the spread of panic and help society adapt to the new mode of life that the quarantine has imposed on unsuspecting civilians.

Apparently, this sort of government interference is a bigger concern for Lilly than the danger posed by the Coronavirus, which the actress appears to downplay the danger of by referring to it as a ‘respiratory flu’. While the concerns about government overreach might be valid in the face of a national crisis, there are better ways to make a stand than flouting the rules of quarantine that may increase the risk of transmission of the virus. It remains to be seen if the backlash from fans will prompt Lilly to rethink her priorities. This news comes from Variety.