🔥Ant-Man 3 Has Taken A Big Step Forward With Some Rick And Morty Talent🔥

Following the delay and subsequent rescheduling of Black Widow, the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe slate has shifted accordingly, with the franchise having informed the public what’s coming out between this November to July 2022. Alas, it still remains to be seen when Ant-Man 3 will arrive, but the threequel just took a big step forward by hiring someone from the animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty.

THR revealed that Rick and Morty writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness has been tapped to write the Ant-Man 3 script. The outlet noted that this deal was closed in the “early days of Hollywood’s shutdown,” and that Loveness has already started writing. Loveness confirmed that he’s boarded Ant-Man 3 on Twitter, saying that he’d “found” his “Lear.”

Last November, almost a year and a half after Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters, it was finally confirmed that Ant-Man 3 was coming down the pipeline, with Peyton Reed, the director of the first two Ant-Man movies, returning to helm the threequel. With Captain Marvel 2 schedule for July 8, 2022, the soonest we could see Ant-Man 3 is by October 7, 2022, but Marvel has yet to comment on what’s going in that slot or in any of its snagged 2023 dates.

Along with his time on Rick and Morty, Jeff Loveness also wrote for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the TBS series Miracle Workers, as well as worked on the Emmys, the Oscars and the White House Correspondents Dinner. Loveness also already has some Marvel Comics experience under his belt, having written characters like Groot, Nova (the Sam Alexander version) and Spider-Man.

Interestingly enough, Jeff Loveness is just the latest member of the Rick and Morty team to contribute to the MCU. The show’s co-creator, Dan Harmon, wrote additional scenes for Doctor Strange, and not only is Michael Waldron the Loki showrunner, but he’s also taken over writing duties on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As with the rest of the MCU, Avengers: Endgame brought big changes to Ant-Man’s corner of the franchise. In Ant-Man and the Wasp’s mid-credits scene, Scott Lang was left stranded in the Quantum Realm after Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne were erased by Thanos’ Infinity Stones-powered snap. Scott was eventually brought back to our reality, but five years had passed, and Scott learned how the world had changed from his now teenaged-daughter, Cassie.

Teaming up with the surviving Avengers, Scott embarked on the Time Heist, i.e. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes using the Quantum Realm to travel through time and collect past versions of the Infinity Stones to undo Thanos’ genocide. Ultimately they were successful, and now that Scott has reunited with Hope, Hank and Janet, the next chapter of his superhero career is ready to be explored, likely with Hope suiting up as The Wasp alongside him again.

