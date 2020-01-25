ant-and-dec-fans-in-stitches-as-presenters-share-their-‘sexy-shower’-version-of-the-dolly-parton-challenge

Telly faves Ant and Dec have become the latest celebrities to take part in the Dolly Parton Challenge that has been sweeping across social media.

The Geordie presenters shared a montage of photos on their joint Instagram page yesterday, which included a hilariously, erm, ‘sexy’ Tinder pic.

And their fans have been showing their appreciation for the post in the duo’s comments section.

Read more: Ant and Dec ‘to sign £40million deal with ITV following interest from Amazon’

In case you don’t know, the so-called Dolly Parton Challenge was kicked off by the legendary country singer earlier this week.

The 74-year-old star uploaded a montage of photos of herself to her Instagram page – one that she thought would be suitable for LinkedIn, one for Facebook, one for Instagram and one for Tinder.

Amazing! This is my favourite one of these.

It was probably meant as a bit of a joke, but it’s spread rapidly across social media and it seems like everyone is doing their own version.

The likes of Gemma Collins, Scarlett Moffatt, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and even Piers Morgan have all had a go.

For their ‘LinkedIn’ pic, Ant and Dec posted a picture of themselves looking dapper in three-piece suits.

Their Facebook pic is somewhat more playful, showing them in winter jumpers having a snowball fight.

In recognition of the fact that a lot of people post throwback pics to Instagram, the Geordie pair allocated a picture from their PJ & Duncan pop star days to this social media site.

But the best one of the lot was their picture for the dating app Tinder. In this one, they’re seen pouting in a very sultry manner at the camera – and it even looks like a little bit off flesh is being shown off!

Read more: X Factor’s Honey G looks unrecognisable as she unveils ‘sexy’ new makeover

Fans of the I’m A Celebrity presenters were quick to have their say on the funny montage. One wrote: “Brilliant! Made me chuckle.”

Another enthused: “Amazing! This is my favourite one of these.”

And a third fan laughed: “Hahah love it!”

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!