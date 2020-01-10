ant-and-dec-fans-demand-duo-have-own-cooking-show-after-‘brilliant’-friday-night-feast-appearance

Ant and Dec have won over their fans once again when making a guest appearance on Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

The popular presenting duo joined Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty on Southend Pier where they were tasked with making Japanese food.

And while showing off their culinary skills, the boys spilled all on their kitchen secrets – seeing viewers at home demand they have their own cooking show.

‘Watching @antanddec cook is amazing, I could watch a show of them cooking every week, a new idea for a segment on @itvtakeaway maybe?’ one wrote.

And it seems others agreed: ‘I think @antanddec should do a cooking challenge for Ant vs Dec.’

Someone else stated: ‘@antanddec You guys need a cooking show. Brilliant stuff.’

Maybe they can cook up their very own bushtucker trial feasts on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

One of the stories that got viewers talking was the time Dec managed to slice his finger open when chopping up some tomatoes.

Ant recalled the moment, telling the hosts: ‘There was this one time I got a call from Dec saying, “can you come round, there’s a lot of blood?”‘

Sounds like a Chuckle Brother sketch, right?

The 44-year-old added: ‘We lived two doors apart, so I ran round to his house… We’d been out watching the football, we got back and he decided to make himself something to eat.

‘He was slicing cherry tomatoes with a knife bigger than that and sliced into his finger.’

And Ant didn’t stop there when it came to teasing his BFF, as he continued on another tale: ‘We when we first started living together, because we shared a flat in London when we were doing the music.

‘He rang me once to say, “what do I do with these baked beans?” Genuinely, right… He thought you had to cook to a baked bean, like leave it in the oven for four hours at gas mark whatever.’

Dec sheepishly replied: ‘I didn’t have a clue.’

Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast continues next week at 8pm on Channel 4.





