ansu-fati-stars-as-barcelona-beat-levante-to-get-laliga-title-bid-back-on-track

Ansu Fati scored twice in quick succession as Barcelona beat Levante 2-1 in a narrow but one-sided clash at Camp Nou in LaLiga on Sunday night.

Quique Setien’s side were dominant virtually throughout, but had to wait until the half-hour mark to take the lead.

Lionel Messi split Levante’s back line with a wonderful pass from deep for Fati to run onto and the youngster cut inside and fired through the legs of Aitor Fernandez from just inside the box.

Two minutes later, the same combination made it two as Messi embarked on a run and then slid the ball left on the edge of the box for Fati, who sidestepped his marker and fired another fierce shot which went through Fernandez and in off the goalkeeper.

Barca were rampant at that stage and it looked like the Catalans might rack up another big score after thrashing Leganes 5-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Right-back Nelson Semedo grazed the crossbar, Antoine Griezmann missed from close range and Messi saw a number of efforts either saved, blocked or just wide of the target.

Fati then hit wide with an overhead kick in the second half and Messi was again denied on a couple more occasions as Barca somehow failed to add to their tally.

And at the other end, Levante had a couple of chances too. Jorge Miramon fired a shot over after Ter Stegen had parried from Jose Campana and substitute Hernani stung the German’s hands with a fierce effort.

Ruben Rochina grabbed a consolation close to the end, when he volleyed from the edge of the area and his shot took a touch off Ruben Vezo and unsighted Ter Stegen, who could only help it into the corner of the net.

And Rochina hit another volley right at the end as Levante threatened an unlikely comeback, but this one sailed over the bar.

It would have been extremely harsh on Barcelona after almost complete dominance by the Blaugrana and Setien’s side move back to win three points of leaders Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Levante, meanwhile, are in 13th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone after 22 rounds of the competition.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-02T21:54:50.470Z

FULL TIME | Barcelona 2-1 Levante

2020-02-02T21:54:30.300Z

GOAL90 min 3: A consolation for the visitors as Ter Stegen fails to hold a fierce drive, which touched a Levante player on its way in…

2020-02-02T21:53:25.206Z

GOAL | Barcelona 2-1 Levante | Ruben Rochina 90 2′

2020-02-02T21:50:28.556Z

90 mins 1: Into four minutes of added time at Camp Nou…

2020-02-02T21:50:07.320Z

90 mins: Barca break again and Puig finds Messi, but he curls just past the post with his left foot from inside the area…

SUBS

2020-02-02T21:46:48.010Z

87 mins: Riqui Puig comes on to replace Ansu Fati, who leaves to an ovation…

2020-02-02T21:46:05.016Z

86 mins: Barca preparing a change now…

2020-02-02T21:45:50.743Z

85 mins: Levante get another cross into the box, but it’s cleared…

2020-02-02T21:41:12.063Z

82 mins: Another chance for Levante… Ter Stegen saves!

SUBS

2020-02-02T21:40:03.733Z

80 mins: It is Nikola Vukcevic and he is driven off the pitch in a medical car, clearly in a lot of pain. Enis Bardhi replaces him. Barcelona make a change too as Arthur comes on for De Jong…

2020-02-02T21:39:11.286Z

79 mins: Lengthy delay now as a Levante player is down hurt and receiving treatment…

SUBS

2020-02-02T21:37:38.800Z

77 mins: Sergi Roberto had come on for Griezmann a few minutes ago…

2020-02-02T21:35:45.310Z

76 mins: Messi chips a ball forward for Sergi Roberto, but the Catalan cannot quite get there…

2020-02-02T21:34:48.533Z

75 mins: The corner comes to nothing, but Barcelona are straight back on the attack…

2020-02-02T21:34:04.823Z

74 mins: Now Aitor saves with his feet to deny Messi from a tight angle. Barca win a corner…

2020-02-02T21:33:26.256Z

73 mins: De Jong chips a cross in from the right and Ansu tries an overhead kick, but it’s well wide. Would have been a spectacular hat-trick from the youngster…

2020-02-02T21:30:40.010Z

71 mins: Messi stings Aitor’s hands with a fierce drive from the edge of the box. The Levante goalkeeper doesn’t hold it, but saves comfortably…

2020-02-02T21:29:49.796Z

70 mins: Hernani cuts in from the left, sidesteps Fati and unleashes a powerful drive from the corner of the box, but it’s some way wide…

2020-02-02T21:27:25.966Z

69 mins: Decent spell this from Levante…

2020-02-02T21:27:10.916Z

68 mins: Griezmann and then Semedo with good interceptions as Barcelona have to defend…

Can’t see the blog? Click here for the desktop version.