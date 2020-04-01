another-life-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know!

Another Life is a science fiction series created by Aaron Martin. Despite the series receiving not-so-good reviews and ratings, the series has been renewed for its second season. The series not very high or even moderately rated in IMDb but instead rated lower than average, which is only 4.9.Netflix has renewed the series for its second season, and the production and filming were about to begin in March of this year. But we believe the filming is, like others, affected by the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak, and they probably had to pause the filming.Since the production of the series’ second season has been delayed, we don’t have any official dates or updates about the second season so far.Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge

Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace

Samuel Anderson as William

A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez

Alex Ozerov as Oliver Sokolov

Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar

JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian

Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge-Wallace

Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas IsakovicNiko Breckinridge is an astronaut who searches intelligent life in space, along with other astronauts. The goal of their mission is to find an alien artifact that ha once appeared on Earth. However, their mission is met up with dangers.Although the series has mixed reviews and mostly unfavorable reviews, some fans do talk positive about it being a pretty decent series, if you aren’t always looking for something that is educational and intense. Some of which enjoy the series for how the plot is funny but dislikes it for being slow-paced. Some fans also mentioned that the reason they don’t like the series is that it’s not scientifically accurate.Some of the fans, after having enjoyed the second half of the series, are honestly waiting for the second season and believes it will bring something interesting to the table!