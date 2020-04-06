Another Life Is Coming Back! Season 2 – Cast, Plot, Release Date

Though Another Life was not an instant hit with the critics, the fans seem to think otherwise. The sci-fi series has hence been confirmed for a second season.Created by Aaron Martin this series has tried to pick up on various aspects that have taken place in the science fiction genre ever since from Star Trek to The Odyssey.The story follows scientist Niko Brechinridge who is the lead of a crew that is on a mission to tackle the invasion of an alien spacecraft on Earth.The storytelling seems to be very direct which a lot of science fiction fans over the years seem to prefer.They like to be left with answers rather than questions. With the end that season 1 had, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next season.Here is all we know.

Cast

The cast has not yet being finalised and we could expect the casting announcements very soon. Although Bernie (AJ Rivera) was also forced to kill Sasha (Jake Abel) after he attacked Zayn (JayR Tinaco), so don’t expect him to return another character that was killed off on the first season was Salvare‘s pilot Ian played by Tyler Hoechlin. The showrunners could consider bringing in some alumni from Battlerstar Galactica. The creators have also spoken about how they really like to listen to the expectations that the fans have from the show as it could help them make it better for them.We can therefore mostly except that the fan favorite actors are most likely to return for round two.

Plot And Release Date

The second season is most likely to continue from the ending of season 1, where we see Niko hasting to warn people about Achaia and what her true intentions are! While Niko thinks the Earth is going to be destroyed Achaia is ready with a more lethal plan.According to which the aliens could control humanity while doing what they want as humans keep being unaware, they can also control Eric as he is seen heading over to Artifact for help. If that happens it could strain Niko’s marriage even more. Even though the announcement of the second season has been done it could take a long time to reach us. If the show follows suit of the first season we can expect a release in January 2021.