Announcers face a tough task getting ready for XFL

The D.C. Defenders, right, line up against the Seattle Dragons for the opening kickoff of the opening football game of the XFL season, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo)

Tom Hart has called a lot of sporting events in his career. But the broadcaster from Columbia, Mo., faces a big new challenge Sunday afternoon.He’ll be doing the play-by-play of the BattleHawks-Dallas XFL game on ESPN, at 4 p.m., broadcasting a contest in which most of the participants are relatively unknown, never have played for the team they are with, and are in a league that hadn’t had a game in 19 years — until returning Saturday.But the XFL is back, and Hart is ready for the immense challenge of talking about all these new faces while also trying to explain a bunch of rules that are unfamiliar to football fans, such as three options for extra points (the longer the try, the more points are awarded when successful), and players and replay booth officials being available for in-game interviews.“The preparation is at another level because everything is starting from scratch,” Hart said. “With me, digging up just the simple things like player bios, such as where they went to school, or their history in the NFL, can be pretty time consuming. But it’s all worth it. It’s a crash-course for me so I recognize these guys when they are on the field.”Hart, who went to Rock Bridge High and the University of Missouri, said it will be a work in progress in weaving in discussion about the XFL’s innovative rules while calling the BattleHawks’ contest.“There’s going to be a lot of teaching, a lot of explaining,” he said. “We have to find a way on our crew to teach that, to explain that, without getting bogged down in minutiae.”That will be key.“We’ll see what the perfect balance will be,” he said. “I know if I was sitting at home on the couch, and instead of a team coming out for an extra point they lined up at the 10-yard line and had a chance to get (three more) points, I’d be really curious and want it explained to me.”The XFL telecasts also are to feature talk of the betting lines, now that sports wagering is becoming increasingly legal across the country, and the BattleHawks are 9½ point underdogs to a team led by former University of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. It also has former OU quarterback Landry Jones, but he has a knee injury so Phil Nelson is expected to start.Gambling talk is just another element of the XFL that is different than conventional football broadcasts.Hart said he spent some time in Houston, where the teams were working out to get ready for the season. That will help. But only to a point.“We had rehearsal broadcasts,” he said. “It was really good to see these guys in the hub, so to speak, not just from the broadcast booth but walking around down on the field.”Hart, who will be working Sunday with commentator Joey Galloway and field analyst Pat McAfee, broadcasts a lot of games for SEC Network. In so doing, he called some contests that BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu played in for the University of Mississippi.“I think it’s going to be a quarterback-driven league,” Hart said. “He’s got a big strong arm. He’s going to be able to put St. Louis in a position where they can run their offense.”Meanwhile, while all XFL games are to be nationally televised on a Fox or ESPN/ABC outlet, the BattleHawks did not make a local radio deal.“We want to have a more inclusive multi-channel media strategy that allows us to work with (numerous) partners rather than just be tethered to one” radio station, team president Kurt Hunzeker recently said.The telecasts will be digitally streamed.