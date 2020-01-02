anne-with-an-e-season-3-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Anne with an E season 3 is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. If you stay up late, you can watch the new episodes of Anne with an E as soon as they are available!

We have some great news for Anne with an E fans! The third season of Anne with an E is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

If you want, you can stay up late to watch the new season of the Netflix original series as soon as the new episodes are available. Anne with an E season 2 will be added to Netflix at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Friday. Those staying up until midnight (in the Pacific timezone) can start watching the show immediately at that time.

Amybeth McNulty returns as Anne for the third season of the series. McNulty will be joined by Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Lucas Jade Zumann, Dalila Bela, Corrine Koslo, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Kyla Matthews, and Cory Grüter-Andrew.

Check out the trailer for the third season below!

Unfortunately, the release of Anne with an E season 3 is bittersweet for many fans. The third season of the lovable series will be the show’s last. Netflix and CBC announced there would be no fourth season shortly after the third season aired in Canada.

CBC and Netflix co-produce the series, and it runs on CBC in Canada before it’s added to Netflix around the world. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.

We haven’t heard why exactly this show won’t be back for a fourth season. It seems very popular, and it seems like they could keep production costs relatively low compared to some of the other big Netflix shows and movies in the works. Likely, there was a drop in viewership between seasons that caused CBC and Netflix to make this decision. If either network was planning to drop out, the other would have had to absorb the cost of the series in the future.

Will you be staying up to watch the final season of Anne with an E on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section and spread the word on social media about the release of the third season!