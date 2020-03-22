“anne-with-an-e”-coming-back-for-another-season?-let’s-check-everything-about-the-show

Anne with an E is a Canadian historical drama TV series based on the novel Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery. The show is centered around Anne Shirley and how she adjusts to the new life of Avonlea. The show ran for three seasons on CBC and is also on Netflix to binge. Will it also return for a fourth season?

When is season four being released?

It was officially made known on 25th November 2019 that season three will be the last season of the show. Netflix and CBC announced this and said that they were grateful for the whole cast and crew of Anne with an E. They also thanked Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier for being the producers of the show.

Moira Walley-Beckett shared her thoughts relating to the ending of her show. She shared a post on her official Instagram. She said in her post that she was grateful and proud of everyone who worked with her on Anne with an E. She thanked the fans and viewers and further said that she has many more stories to share with the world.

Will it come back as a movie?

Walley-Beckett said to Entertainment Weekly that she is up for authoring a script for an Anne with an E movie. Netflix is popular for picking up discontinued shows and series. There might be a chance for Anne with an E to be continued since it is such a loved show.

If it ever returns for a fourth season, we can expect these cast members to reprise their roles. Amybeth McNulty as the lead Anne Shirley, Geraldine James as Marilla Cuthbert, RH Thomson as Matthew Cuthbert, Dalila Bela as Diana Barry, Kyla Matthews will be playing Ruby, Corrine Koslo will be playing Rachel Lynde, Lucas Jade Zumann will be playing Gilbert Blythe, Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Lacroix, among many others.