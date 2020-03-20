anne-with-an-e:-all-details-that-you-were-curious-to-know-about-the-renewal-of-the-show

According to the news, shared by Netflix, recently many shows has been cancelled, and some has been renewed. Unfortunately another season for Ann with an E stands cancelled.

The series Ann with an E was premiered on March 19, 2017 on CBC and on May 12 internationally. CBC and Netflix renewed the series for a ten episode second season, on August 3, 2017 which was premiered on Netflix on July 6, 2018 and on CBC on September 23, 2018. Anne with an E name was adopted in the beginning of the second season.

The series was renewed by CBC and Netflix for a ten episode third season, which premiered on September 22, 2019, on CBC and concluded on November 24. .Later, it was announced that the series had been cancelled. The final season was released on Netflix outside Canada on January 3, 2020

In October 2019, CBC president stated that they would no longer involve themselves in co-productions with Netflix, as it constituted deals which hurt the long-term viability of their domestic industry.

A day after the third season had concluded its Canadian run ,Netflix and CBC announced the show’s cancellation.

Another reason also was given for the cancellation of the show on November 27 in response to a Twitter campaign to save the show. The reason given was that there was a lack of audience growth in the 25–54 age range. The fans on Twitter and Facebook challenged it by questioning how CBC could track viewers’ ages.

Although CBC indicated that Netflix had agreed that the third season would be the show’s last, fans started an online and offline campaign. The major part of it was led by Twitter fans through the hashtag #renewannewithane.

The fans started a petition to protest the cancellation of the show. Billboards were erected in Toronto and New York City to protect the show. Ryan Reynolds, who is a Canadian actor and the English singer Sam Smith also tweeted in support of the series.