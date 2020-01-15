anne-hathaway-‘reveals-she’s-had-another-boy-while-showing-off-snaps-of-newborn’-at-critics’-choice-awards

Anne Hathaway is now a mumma of two and according to reports, she welcomed a baby boy second time round.

The Devil Wears Prada star made her first public appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards after giving birth and, boy, did she look sensational in a plunging gold dress that every red carpet-goer and women across the globe probably wishes they’d got their mitts on first.

And, apparently, at said awards, proud mum Anne couldn’t resist showing off her new arrival.

According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old confirmed the sex of baby number two while showing off snaps she had of her bundle of joy on her phone.

The publication claims Anne was heard saying, ‘this is him’, while pointing at her phone and the person she was talking to replied: ‘Oh, he’s so cute!’

If so, that would make it two boys for Anne and her husband Adam Shulman.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Anne’s reps.

Anne hasn’t publicly confirmed the birth of her second child, but pictures surfaced in early December of the star out walking with Adam, who was holding a baby carrier in his arms.

She and Adam are also parents to son Jonathan, born in 2016

Anne confirmed her second pregnancy back in July, while posting a picture of her baby bump to Instagram and joked alongside it: ‘It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣.’

‘⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,’ she added.

Speaking about being a mum in a past interview, Anne confessed that she ‘did not know how to be happy’ before having kids. She told Press Association that being a mum takes the pressure off things and she no longer worries about being cast in similar roles.

Anne said: ‘A few years ago I think I would have been too scared, like, “Oh am I repeating myself, will I be put into a box if I do this thing?”

‘And there is just something about having a child that makes you go, “I don’t care, I’m going to be happy. And I’m going to make choices that make me happy and hopefully make movies that are fun.”

‘I think a degree of being happy is letting go and I wasn’t really good at that and I just have a different perspective on that now.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock channels her inner James Bond girl in Jamaica and we’re not worthy

MORE: Alicia Silverstone reveals the odd way she reprimands son Bear when he’s badly behaved





