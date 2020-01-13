anne-hathaway-makes-first-red-carpet-appearance-at-the-critics-choice-awards-following-birth-of-second-baby

Anne Hathaway was glowing – quite literally – as she made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second child.

The actress appeared at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night in the US wearing a dazzling golden floor-length evening gown.

Her dress, made up of shimmering gold sequins, featured wide, draped sleeves and was gathered at the waist with a dramatic low neckline to her navel that revealed her cleavage.

Keeping her makeup simple, she wore her hair down around her shoulders and added asymmetrical statement earrings to add an edgy finish to her awards show look.

Anne accessorised her decadent evening wear simply with a small gold clutch bag and high heels, making sure all the attention was on her incredible dress.

The Les Miserables star looked body confident and happy as she posed for the waiting cameras before she took to the stage at the awards to present a trophy.

Her red carpet show comes just weeks after she welcomed her second child with husband Adam Shulman.

She first sparked rumours about her little bundle of joy when Adam and Anne were spotted on a family day out holding a baby carrier that had a blanket thrown over it.

The star is yet to speak out about the birth.

Revealing she was expecting her second child back in July 2019, Anne got brutally honest about going through ‘infertility and conception hell’.

In an Instagram snap she joked that her baby bump wasn’t for her next role.

The 37-year-old said: ‘It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣.

‘⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.’

Anne is already mum to son Jonathan, who she welcomed in 2016.

The A-list star previously confessed that she ‘did not know how to be happy’ before having Jonathan. In an interview with Press Association earlier this year, she said she feared playing similar roles in The Hustle and Ocean’s 8.

Anne explained: ‘A few years ago I think I would have been too scared, like: “Oh am I repeating myself, will I be put into a box if I do this thing?”

‘And there is just something about having a child that makes you go “I don’t care, I’m going to be happy. And I’m going to make choices that make me happy and hopefully make movies that are fun”.

‘I think a degree of being happy is letting go and I wasn’t really good at that and I just have a different perspective on that now.

‘I just think I’m quicker to laugh, easier to flow with things.’

