Brian Bowen Smith

Deadline has confirmed that Anne Hathaway is set to topline StudioCanal and Blueprint Picture’s feature adaptation of Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography French Children Don’t Throw Food.

The project, which is being co-financed by the two studios, is currently in development with the latest version of the sceenplay penned by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern.

