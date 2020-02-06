Annabel Rivkin on the best Valentine's fragrances

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Certain brands just… turn us on.

Just get us a little hot under the collar. So, I am going to use Valentine’s Day — a loathsome affair — as an excuse to tell you about three delicious fragrances from brands you probably won’t find in duty free. Bella Freud for her playful irreverence. Bamford for its sustainable lusciousness. Cire Trudon for its sheer elevation.

1. Bella Freud’s signature scent, illustrated with her famous dog drawing, has the gourmand amber at its heart. Then it blends mellow tonka bean with suggestive ylang and downright rude musk. This is classic yet absolutely modern. Retro but spankingly relevant. Sexy as hell. And the bottle is cool. Signature eau de parfum, £85 for 50ml (cultbeauty.co.uk)

2. Gray by Bamford is a cocktail of warm personality and fresh precision. Vetiver, sandalwood and patchouli are lightened with a dash of orange. This is a bright winter’s day — bottled. And let’s give this lovely, ethical brand some credit for pioneering the sustainable space. Gray eau de parfum, £95 for 50ml (bamford.com)

3. Bruma by Cire Trudon… Oh, God, the sheer elegance and heady gorgeousness of everything these guys do. The fragrances are — like the candles — slightly mind-blowing. Bruma is an elusive proposition — think highwaywoman on the pull. A compelling combination of iris and leather unfolds with magnetic effect. Bruma eau de parfum, £180 for 100ml, at selfridges.com

If you relish the idea of subtly standing out through fragrance, of a stranger sniffing and murmuring ‘something smells amazing’, then have a play. Surprise someone. Surprise yourself.