Anna Haugh and Sally Abé help raise £40,000 at DEBRA charity dinner

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Cooking for more than 100 guests at DEBRA’s annual black tie dinner, chefs Anna Haugh and Sally Abé were among those who helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for the charity, which supports those suffering with a life-threatening condition which blisters skin.

Over an evening hosted by chef Michel Roux Jr, more than £40,000 was raised by guests tucking into a four-course service from an all-female roster of top chefs. Emmy-nominated TV chef Ching He Huang looked after canapes, which were followed by a starter of Cornish mackerel by Sally Abé, of London’s top gastropub, the Harwood Arms. Anna Haugh, whose Irish-inflected cooking at her restaurant Myrtle’s has won broad acclaim, cooked black pudding with potato and apple puree, while Marianne Lumb prepared a main of venison with quince. Chantelle Nicholson, chef patron of Tredwell’s, provided a pudding of warm pear and ginger cake.

The evening marked the fifth of DEBRA’s Great Chefs Dinner, which has raised around £320,000 for the charity. DEBRA work to support those suffering with Epidermolysis Bullosa, which causes external and internal blistering of the skin and at present has no cure. It leaves those afflicted in extraordinary pain and can cause significant disfigurement. Among those in attendance were journalist and motivational speaker Myra Ali, who has EB, as well as DEBRA president and Falklands veteran Simon Weston CBE, and former Scotland football captain Graeme Souness, the charity’s vice president.

Beside the food, guests bid in an auction for prizes including tickets to England vs Australia at Lord’s, a safari through Kenya and dinner for four at Claridge’s.

Of the evening, Roux Jr said: “I am always so proud to host this fantastic fundraising event for DEBRA. It is such a wonderful charity and one that I and The Langham, London are thrilled to continue to support.”

For more information, visit debra.org.uk