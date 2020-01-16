anna-calvi-calls-for-protection-of-uk’s-independent-music-venues

Anna Calvi has called for the protection of the UK’s independent music venues in a new interview.

The ‘Hunter‘ musician told The Guardian that there is still an appetite for grassroots spaces amongst music fans, and said they are instrumental in laying the foundations of new artists’ careers.

“Just because it’s music that is played with guitars, why is it any different to a place like the ballet or opera?” Calvi reasoned.

“Other areas of the creative industry might have slowed down, but people are still going to gigs.”

The singer went on to say that such venues should be invested in on a long-term basis, allowing fresh talent to develop and become more established.

“There might only be 150 people in the room at the time at those early gigs, but those artists could go anywhere from there,” she said.

Reflecting on how these spaces helped to set her onto the right path, Calvi explained: “Playing smaller venues was instrumental for me to becoming the artist I am now.”

Back in November, it was announced that Anna Calvi would be the ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2020.

Returning from January 27, the week of gigs and events aims to highlight the best of the UK’s grassroots music venues.

Upon the announcement, Calvi said: “At a time where independent venues continue to provide a vital platform in every artist’s career, yet still struggle to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever for every artist, no matter what size, to continue our support and be vocal about their vitality.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that The Monarch in Camden could be set to shut down. It joins a number of various other UK venues to face closure over the past year.

Back in May, London’s The Borderline closed its doors after losing the battle against escalating rent. This came just months after a successful campaign saved The Social in Soho.