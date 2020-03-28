Ankita Srivastava Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Ankita Srivastava born on 25 May 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India is an Indian actress and model. She got huge popularity after she appeared in the 2015 Bollywood movie Welcome Back. In 2020, She appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge season 1 aired on Colors TV.

Ankita Srivastava Family, Caste, Boyfriend

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Ruby Arun
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Rashi Srivastava
  • Caste:- Kayastha
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Ankita Srivastava Career

Ankita made her acting debut with the serial Piya Ka Angan (2009). She also worked in the serial Dastaan-E Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Ankita made her film debut as a lead actress in Welcome Back (2015). She had appeared in several films like Life’s Good, Gangoobai, Welcome Back (2015), Sarbjit (2016). She also performed in a stand-up sketch comedy Oye-Stand Up and has featured a lot of television commercials. In 2020, she appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a contestant.

Ankita Srivastava Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 25 May 1991
  • Age:- 29 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 33-27-34
  • Net Worth:- Will Update Soon
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Ankita Srivastava Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
NameAnkita Shrivastava
NicknameChandni
Profession(s)Actress, Model
Debut TvIshwar Sakshi (2009)
Debut MovieLife’s Good (2012)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 170 cm

meters– 1.70 cm

feet inches– 5 feet 7 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye ColourBlack
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement33-27-34
Bust Size33
Waist Size27
Hip Size34
Personal Life
Date of Birth25 May 1991
Birth PalaceKanpur, Uttar Pradesh
HometownKanpur, Uttar Pradesh
ResidenceNot Known
NationalityIndian
Age29 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignGemini
ReligionHinduism
CasteKayastha
HobbiesDancing, Travelling
Educational & Qualification
SchoolNot Known
College/UniversityNot Known
QualificationNot Known
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend)Not Known
Family
ParentsFather– Not Known

Mother– Ruby Arun
Siblings Sister– Rashi Srivastava

Brother– Not Known
Spouse / HusbandN/A
Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite ActorSalman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan
Favourite ActressKatrina Kaif, Rekha
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worthWill Update Soon
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about

  • In 2020, She appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge season 1 aired on Colors TV.
  • Ankita made her acting debut with the serial Piya Ka Angan (2009).
  • She had appeared in several films like Life’s Good, Gangoobai, Welcome Back (2015), Sarbjit (2016).

