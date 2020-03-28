Ankita Srivastava Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Ankita Srivastava born on 25 May 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India is an Indian actress and model. She got huge popularity after she appeared in the 2015 Bollywood movie Welcome Back. In 2020, She appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge season 1 aired on Colors TV.
Ankita Srivastava Family, Caste, Boyfriend
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Ruby Arun
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Rashi Srivastava
- Caste:- Kayastha
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Ankita Srivastava Career
Ankita made her acting debut with the serial Piya Ka Angan (2009). She also worked in the serial Dastaan-E Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Ankita made her film debut as a lead actress in Welcome Back (2015). She had appeared in several films like Life’s Good, Gangoobai, Welcome Back (2015), Sarbjit (2016). She also performed in a stand-up sketch comedy Oye-Stand Up and has featured a lot of television commercials. In 2020, she appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a contestant.
Ankita Srivastava Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 25 May 1991
- Age:- 29 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch
- Weight:- 55 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 33-27-34
- Net Worth:- Will Update Soon
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Ankita Srivastava Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Ankita Shrivastava
|Nickname
|Chandni
|Profession(s)
|Actress, Model
|Debut Tv
|Ishwar Sakshi (2009)
|Debut Movie
|Life’s Good (2012)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|centimeters– 170 cm
meters– 1.70 cm
feet inches– 5 feet 7 Inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 55 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|33-27-34
|Bust Size
|33
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|34
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|25 May 1991
|Birth Palace
|Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|Hometown
|Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|Residence
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|29 Years (as in 2020)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Gemini
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Caste
|Kayastha
|Hobbies
|Dancing, Travelling
|Educational & Qualification
|School
|Not Known
|College/University
|Not Known
|Qualification
|Not Known
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend)
|Not Known
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Not Known
Mother– Ruby Arun
|Siblings
| Sister– Rashi Srivastava
Brother– Not Known
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan
|Favourite Actress
|Katrina Kaif, Rekha
|Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|Will Update Soon
|Car Collection
|Not Known
Some fact about
- In 2020, She appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge season 1 aired on Colors TV.
- Ankita made her acting debut with the serial Piya Ka Angan (2009).
- She had appeared in several films like Life’s Good, Gangoobai, Welcome Back (2015), Sarbjit (2016).