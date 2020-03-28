Ankita Srivastava Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Ankita Srivastava born on 25 May 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India is an Indian actress and model. She got huge popularity after she appeared in the 2015 Bollywood movie Welcome Back. In 2020, She appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge season 1 aired on Colors TV.

Ankita Srivastava Family, Caste, Boyfriend

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Ruby Arun

Brother Name:- Not Known

Sister Name:- Rashi Srivastava

Caste:- Kayastha

Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known

Husband Name:- N/A

Children:- N/A

Ankita Srivastava Career

Ankita made her acting debut with the serial Piya Ka Angan (2009). She also worked in the serial Dastaan-E Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Ankita made her film debut as a lead actress in Welcome Back (2015). She had appeared in several films like Life’s Good, Gangoobai, Welcome Back (2015), Sarbjit (2016). She also performed in a stand-up sketch comedy Oye-Stand Up and has featured a lot of television commercials. In 2020, she appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a contestant.

Ankita Srivastava Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 25 May 1991

25 May 1991 Age:- 29 Years (as in 2020)

29 Years (as in 2020) Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch

170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch Weight:- 55 Kg

55 Kg Figure Measurement:- 33-27-34

33-27-34 Net Worth:- Will Update Soon

Will Update Soon Car Collection:- Not Known

Ankita Srivastava Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Ankita Shrivastava Nickname Chandni Profession(s) Actress, Model Debut Tv Ishwar Sakshi (2009) Debut Movie Life’s Good (2012) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 170 cm

meters– 1.70 cm

feet inches– 5 feet 7 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 33-27-34 Bust Size 33 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 34 Personal Life Date of Birth 25 May 1991 Birth Palace Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Hometown Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Residence Not Known Nationality Indian Age 29 Years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Gemini Religion Hinduism Caste Kayastha Hobbies Dancing, Travelling Educational & Qualification School Not Known College/University Not Known Qualification Not Known Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend) Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Ruby Arun Siblings Sister– Rashi Srivastava

Brother– Not Known Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan Favourite Actress Katrina Kaif, Rekha Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth Will Update Soon Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about