2019 was a very strong year for new anime releases on Netflix, and already it’s looking like 2020 could be even more stacked with the list of titles on the way. We’ll be keeping track of all the anime coming to Netflix throughout 2020 and even some of the titles that could be coming beyond 2020 too. Here’s your list of anime coming to Netflix in 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the anime series coming to Netflix in 2020:

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Part 2 N

The new Saint Seiya series had a controversial start to life on Netflix with a drastic change in animation and the gender swap of a beloved character. While the series reviews haven’t been the most gracious by fans of the franchise old and new, the series is a great introduction to a beloved franchise for younger audiences.

Orphaned boy Seiya obtains the bronze cloth of the Pegasus constellation, a style of protective armor worn by the Greek goddess Athena and her 88 warriors known as ‘Saints’. By becoming the Pegasus Saint, Seiya now has the power to go on a quest to search for his missing sister.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved N

Netflix Release Date: March 2020

Studio: Anima| Episodes: TBA

First arriving in February 2018, Altered Carbon was the surprise sci-fi hit of the year. With the second season arriving later this year, fans can look forward to the release of Altered Carbon: Resleeved in March as it expands the sci-fi world.

A synopsis has still yet to be revealed by the creators of Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

BNA: Brand New Animal N

Japan Broadcast Date: April 2020

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2020

Studio: TRIGGER | Episodes: TBA



Brought to you by the studio responsible for the smash hit series Kill La Kill, TRIGGER’S latest series BNA: Brand New Animal will be a delight for both sport and anthropomorphic anime fans. Very little is known on the series at this time, but we cannot wait to find out more soon!

BNA: Brand New Animal – Copyright. Studio Trigger

Beastars N

Japan Broadcast Date: October 2019 – December 2019

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: Orange | Episodes: 12

There was a large amount of confusion with the release of Beastars. Many subscribers, including ourselves, were lead to believe that the anthropomorphic anime would be coming to Netflix in the fall of 2019. Sadly this wasn’t the case, but thankfully we can confirm that Beastars will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2020. A Spring or Summer release date is likely. Anthropomorphic titles are becoming even more popular year after year, and just maybe this will be the right anthropomorphic series for you?

In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. Regoshi the wolf is a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals, and he’s been quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 N

Netflix Release Date: Spring 2020

Studio: Production I.G. & Sola Digital Arts | Episodes: TBA

Another franchise receiving the CGI treatment, many fans of Ghost in the Shell were dismayed that one of the most beautifully designed anime of the 90s would be changing from hand-drawn animation to CGI. As far as design goes, a hell of a lot of effort has gone into the redesign of the classic anime franchise, if done correctly the new Ghost in the Shell series could be one the best-looking anime of the year.

Japan Sinks 2020 N

Netflix Release Date: Summer/Fall 2020

Studio: Science SARU | Episodes: 10

A modern take on the classic 1970s Japanese disaster novel by acclaimed author Sakyo Komatsu. The series will be directed by Masaaki Yuasa, who previously directed the Netlfix Original anime series Devilman Crybaby. With the story centered around the 2020 Olympic games, we expect the series to arrive in the Summer.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games conclude, disaster strikes the nation of Japan after a series of earthquakes leave a trail of destruction that could destroy the island nation forever.

Dorohedoro N

Japan Broadcast Date: January 2020 – Q1/Q2 2020

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2020

Studio: MAPPA | Episodes: TBA

Based on the manga series of the same name, Dorohedoro is an anime series we can’t wait to see arrive on Netflix. With stunning visuals, character designs and animation, we expect Dorohedoro to be one of the most popular anime of 2020.

In the district known as Hole, the strong prey on the weak and death is a common occurrence in day to day life. Separated from the laws and ethics that we are bound to, Hole has become a cesspool that magic dominate, using Hole’s inhabitants as a means for testing. Disgusted by the way the people of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a man of reptilian nature leads a personal hunt against those that run society in his quest for answers. Cursed by his appearance, only magic users can grant him a normal life once again.

Drifting Dragons N

Japan Broadcast Date: January 2020 – Q1/Q2 2020

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2020

Studio: Polygon Pictures | Episodes: TBA

The blend between CGI and traditional anime is pushed to new levels with the soon to be released Drifting Dragons. Made by the studio that brought excellent titles such as Ajin: Demi-Human and Levius to Netflix, they continue to outdo themselves with the level of quality the studio continues to produce. While CGI animation isn’t for all anime fans, many could make an exception for Drifting Dragons.

In the world that dragons exist, they are the great hunters of the sky and can bring terror down on the people below. To combat the threat, humanity has built great machines allowing them to hunt the dragons in the skies above.

Hi-Score Girl II N

Japan Broadcast Date: October 2019 – December 2019

Netflix Release Date: Spring/Summer 2020

Studio: J.C. Staff | Episodes: 9

It’s been a long wait for part two of Hi-Score Girl but anime fans will be delighted to learn that the second season will be coming to Netflix in 2020. With the entire season already broadcast in Japan, we’ll hopefully see the series return to Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2020.

Yaguchi isn’t handsome, he isn’t smart and he doesn’t have much to brag about except his ability to play arcade games. But when his position as the best in the arcade is challenged by fellow student Ono, Yaguchi is soon put in his place. Soon the pair becomes close rivals and constantly challenge each other’s ability across all manner of arcade gaming.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 4 N

Japan Broadcast Date: October 2019 – March 2020

Netflix Release Date: Summer/Fall 2020

Studio: Studio Deen | Episodes: 12

The most anticipated anime release of 2020, could also be one of the most disappointing. That’s not a slight on the story of The Seven Deadly Sins and is instead referring to the recent changing of the guard between animation studio A-1 Pictures with Studio Deen. Since the change, fans that have tuned in to watch the Japanese broadcast of the fourth season have voiced their concerns at the anime’s drastic drop in quality. While we’re still excited for season 4, albeit a little apprehensive.

As the ten commandments of the demon clan continue to lay waste to the kingdom of Brittania, it’s up to the seven deadly sins and their allies to bring the commandments reign of terror to an end.

Great Pretender N

Japan Broadcast Date: 2020

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2020

Studio: Wit Studio | Episodes: 23

If the reviews are anything to go by, this is an anime that we aren’t expecting many to enjoy when it eventually arrives on Netflix. While the series has yet to broadcast in Japan, the one episode previewed at Anime Expo in Los Angeles failed to impress. Once the series has fully broadcast, hopefully, a more accurate account can be taken, giving us hope that Great Pretender is an anime we can look forward to.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

Baki: Part 3 N

Japan Broadcast Date: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: TMS Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

After a successful first season, Baki was greenlit for another season that will be split into two parts. It’s unclear when the next season/part will be debuting on Japan, but once the first half of the next season has aired, we can expect to see the next season of Baki arrive some months later.

B: The Beginning: Season 2 N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: Production I.G | Episodes: TBA

Since the announcement was made in June 2018, fans have been waiting patiently for the release of B: The Beginning season 2. It’s been over a year and a half and we’re still waiting on confirmation that the second season will be arriving soon. While giving 2020 as a release date is ambiguous, after such a long wait for the sci-fi series to return we’d be shocked if B: The Beginning doesn’t arrive later this year.

In a world fueled by advanced and powerful technology, a crime wave sweeps through the nation of Cremona. Most disturbing of the crimes is the serial killer simply known as “Killer B” – who’s string of murders has sent the city into complete chaos. Tasked to unmask and catch the killer is the legendary investigator Keith.

EDEN N

Netflix Release Date: Fall 2020

Studio: Qubic Pictures, CGCC | Episodes: TBA

Eden is the collaboration between Netflix and Yasuhiro Irie. The most well-known work of Yasuhiro was his time as the director of the Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, and the original FMA series before it. If Eden can be half as successful as FMA: Brotherhood, then it will be one of the best anime of 2020.

One thousand years in the future, the city “Eden 3” has no human population, and is solely inhabited by robots. The human masters of the robots disappeared many years ago. Two farming robots, while on a mission outside of Eden, discover a human baby girl. Realizing that the ancient myth of humans is real, the two robots take in the little girl and raise her together in a safe haven outside of Eden.

Aggretsuko: Season 3 N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: Sanrio | Episodes: TBA

The loveable red panda Retsuko has been beloved by many anime fans around the world. It came as no surprise that soon after the release of the second season that Netflix renewed the series once again. With brand new seasons arriving on a yearly basis so far, we could definitely expect to see Aggretsuko arrive sometime in 2020.

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old Red-Panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: GONZO | Episodes: TBA

With only 7 volumes and 32 chapters to its name, Cagaster of an Insect Cage will be a shorter story than most. It’s highly possible that the entire story will be captured in one season split amongst two parts with 12 episodes.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a disease that turns humans into monstrous insects has ravaged humanity. In this world, a young couple struggles to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

Pacific Rim N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: Polygon Pictures | Episodes: TBA

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the franchise featuring giant robots fighting giant monsters is receiving its own anime series. Produced by Polygon Pictures (Levuius, Drifting Dragons), the spin-off series of the popular movie franchise will be CGI animated. The series has been confirmed to take place after the movies and will expand upon the story and world of Pacific Rim.

Sol Levante N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Studio: Production I.G | Episodes: TBA

Production I.G and Netflix have something special in store for subscribers this year with the story of Sol Levante. The series will use hand-drawn animation and will be available to stream in 4K, making Sol Levante already one of the most visually captivating anime of 2020.

The synopsis has yet to be revealed for Sol Levante.

Anime beyond 2020

Below are the anime titles that may arrive in 2020 but will likely arrive in 2021 and beyond.

7Seeds: Season 2 N

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Studio: GONZO | Episodes: TBA

The first season of 7Seeds was scheduled to arrive in April of 2019, but thanks to delays in production, the season was pushed back to the end of June. One of the biggest criticisms of the anime was the shift in design from manga to anime, not to mention a lot of plot from the manga was removed from the anime. Hopefully, the animation studio GONZO can take their time with the second season, giving us a superior and more enjoyable product.

When a group of astronomers correctly predict that Earth would be hit by a meteorite, the leaders of the world draft a plan to ensure the survival of humanity. The Seven Seeds project will take a select group of young individuals from each country and will be cryonically preserved so they can survive the impact from the meteor. It would be determined by a computer that Earth is can support human life and will revive each group. Upon awakening, the group of survivors is greeted to a hostile unknown world, devoid of human life.

Dragon’s Dogma N

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Studio: Sublimation | Episodes: TBA

One of the most underrated games of the past decade, Capcom’s RPG fantasy-adventure Dragon’s Dogma has found its way into the hearts of many a gamer. Fans of the series have been hoping for a sequel to the 2013 game, and hopefully, the anime series will be enough for now to whet their appetite. Capcom has remained coy on the release of a follow-up title, but there’s every chance that the anime series could drop alongside the release of the highly anticipated video game sequel.

A tale set in the world of Capcom’s RPG franchise Dragon’s Dogma.

Spriggan N

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Studio: David Production | Episodes: TBA

Spriggan ran from 1988 to 1996 for a total of 11 volumes to which only 2 adaptations of the franchise have been carried out. A video game was produced for the PlayStation in 1999 and a year prior a film adaptation was released in Japan. It’s been over 2 decades since the release of the film and the franchise is finally getting its own anime.

Many years ago an ancient civilization once ruled the Earth but ultimately destroyed themselves. Leaving messages to future generations to find, they detail how to use the powerful creations they used. Various factions begin to search for mysterious artifacts in the order to use them against their enemies. Standing in their way is the ARCAM Corporation and their elite squadron of soldiers known as Spriggans.

Super Crooks N

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Studio: Bones | Episodes: TBA

Netflix has the exclusive rights to order and distribute content from the expansive library of the Millarworld comics, and coming to Netflix in the near future is the anime based on the popular comic book series Supercrooks.

With the appearance of so many supervillains, the authorities are trying even harder to subdue them. Tired of a saturated market and the authorities constantly hounding them a team of supervillains head to Spain to carry out a legendary last heist.

Yasuke N

Netflix Release Date:

Studio: MAPPA | Episodes: TBA

Yasuke was the only known Black Samurai during the era of feudal Japan. The legendary Samurai served under the daimyō Oda Nobunaga in the late 16th century.

In the war-torn era of feudal Japan, a retired ronin (a wandering samurai who had no lord or master) takes up arms once again after he is charged with the task of transporting a child to safety. The mysterious child is being hunted by dark forces that wish it dead forcing the ronin to bring his sword out of retirement and fight once more.

Magic the Gathering N

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Studio: TBA | Episodes: TBA

With over 11 million players, Magic The Gathering is one of the biggest card games on the planet. With a huge amount of lore and history within the card games’ world, it was only a matter of time an adaptation was due. The series is being co-produced by Netflix and Avengers directors the Russo Brothers. A release date hasn’t been confirmed and it could still be a number of years before we see the release of the highly anticipated anime series.

Vampire in the Garden N

Netflix Release Date:

Studio: WIT Studio | Episodes: TBA

A story about an unlikely friendship between human and vampire race that intertwines with the power or music.

What anime series are you looking forward to most on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!