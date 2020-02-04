animal-rights-group-peta-says-the-word-‘pet’-is-patronizing-to-animals,-and-we-should-stop-using-it

Leading animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has a problem with the word “pet,” and wants you to stop using it.

Instead, the group says, dog owners should call themselves dog “guardians,” and pets should be referred to as “companion animals” — because how we describe our animals dictates how we treat them.

On Tuesday, Jennifer White of PETA went on leading U.K. television show Good Morning Britain, and in a combative segment, urged people to think of alternatives, the Independent reports.

The main problem with the word “pet,” she said, is that it is patronizing to animals.

“A lot of people at home who have dogs or cats will call these animals pets and refer to themselves as owners and this implies that the animals are a possession, like a car for example,” she said, as host Piers Morgan spoke over her, saying “Oh for God’s sake!”

“When you refer to animals not as the living beings as they are but as an inanimate object, it can reflect our treatment on these animals,” she continued. The full clip can be seen below:

A dog owner on the show, who didn’t take Smith’s view, said PETA was trivializing the good work it does to protect animals, by concentrating on such banalities.

As you might expect, pet owners immediately took to Twitter to have their say, with many pouring scorn on the PETA representative’s remarks.

“You are being ridiculous and doing harm to your organisation,” tweeted one user. “Check the definitions: PET: An animal kept for companionship PEST: A destructive animal that attacks crops, food or livestock. Are people using PETA funds for this charade?”

“For once, I actually agree with (Piers Morgan),” one tweeted, referring to the show’s divisive host. “Not being allowed to call your pets a pet is absolutely ridiculous.”

PETA, though, was unbowed, with its official account tweeting soon after the show:

“The Journal of Animal Ethics published an academic paper on how derogatory words ‘pets’ or ‘pests’ affects the way we treat these animals. That’s why instead of ‘pets’ PETA recommends ‘companion animals’ and instead of ‘dog owner’ we say ‘dog guardian.’

“They were always going to come for the pets eventually, weren’t they?” Morgan said, wondering aloud if phrases like “let the cat out of the bag” and “one trick pony” could also be under threat, if PETA’s guidelines are followed.

“Pony’s aren’t here to do tricks for us,” Smith said. “They’re their own individual animals.”