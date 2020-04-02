animal-rights-group-goes-after-nba-legend-shaq

Animal rights organisation PETA has sent a letter to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal demanding he stops his relationship with wanted man Jeff Lowe, featured in Netflix series Tiger King.

O’Neal confirmed this week that he had previously visited the now infamous ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic but he stopped going once he learned about his legal troubles.

Now another man from the docuseries, Jeff Lowe, revealed on Facebook that O’Neal FaceTimed him after it premiered on the streaming platform.

“One of the nicest guys in the World. Shaq facetime’d a few minutes ago to see how we were doing and if we need anything. We love you too buddy,” the post read from March 21.

The Tiger King on Netflix

Lowe also posted a photo to the Oklahoma Zoo public Instagram account in September 2018 with O’Neal, the caption reading: “Hey everyone, we’d like for you to meet our new business partner!! @shaq.”

The posts resulted in PETA sending off a letter to the star demanding he cuts his association with Lowe.

“We saw your statement about not being as involved with Joe Exotic as the Tiger King documentary has made it seem,” PETA wrote in the letter.

“It appears that the equally problematic wild-animal exhibitor, Jeff Lowe, is now claiming to have your support.

Shaquille O’Neal (AFP)

“As long as he continues to use your name to support his abusive business, you will be tied to animal suffering.

“It’s clear that you love tigers, and we hope you will dissociate yourself from people who profit from abusing, breeding, and exploiting them.

“Lowe has a long history of violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

“There is still an active warrant for his arrest in Las Vegas relating to charges of holding exotic animals and operating a business without a license, following a failed big-cat cub petting venture in that city.

“Will you please make it clear right away that you don’t desire to have an ongoing relationship with Lowe?