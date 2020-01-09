animal-rights-activist-shocked-to-find-cheese,-‘dead-pig-flesh’-on-vegan-papa-john’s-pizza

January 9, 2020 | 12: 45pm

A ‘vegan’ pizza from Papa John’s ordered by Matt Carter that contained dairy cheese and pepperoni Matt Carter

An animal rights activist from Scotland was horrified when a local Papa John’s shop put real cheese and “dead pig flesh” on his pizza, he said this week.

Matt Carter, 21, of Aberdeen, and his girlfriend Carla decided to try the new vegan options at the Holburn Street branch Tuesday evening — shortly after the chain announced it would offer plant-based pizzas with vegan sausage, jackfruit pepperoni and various vegetables, The Daily Record reported.

They ordered the Jackfruit Pepperoni and Vegan Works pies — and were shocked to find dairy cheese on one of the pizzas, and real pepperoni and ham on the other, the outlet reported.

Carter expressed his outrage in a post on the “Vegan Supermarket Finds UK” Facebook page.

“Tried Papa John’s, they put real cheese on one of my pizzas, then I found dead pig flesh all over the other,” Carter wrote. “They then refused to send someone to replace them and requested I take them back to the shop myself as they didn’t believe me. Their excuse when they saw them was that they have ‘never made a vegan pizza before.’”

“Was fuming to say the least,” he added.

Matt Carter

Carter told the Record the chain had vegan cheese and vegan hot dog pizzas in stock for months — “so there’s no excuses for that.”

The pizzeria offered the couple — who hadn’t eaten meat for years — a complimentary portion of Marmite scrolls.

“But we had already decided that we wouldn’t be going back to Papa John’s again,” Carter told the Record.

A spokesman for the pizza chain told the outlet it is “aware of an isolated incident involving our vegan pizza” and is “working with the store to correct the situation.”

“At Papa John’s we take quality control very seriously and will be taking appropriate measures to avoid issues such as this in the future,” the statement said.