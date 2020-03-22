‘animal-crossing:-new-horizons’-is-generating-plenty-of-memes-from-people-in-isolation

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a welcome distraction from the rest of the world right now, as the adorable life simulator finally hit the Nintendo Switch on Friday. Immediately, people flocked to virtual islands and started making friends, designing their own digital universe in the process.

And once they got all the basics settled, they started making memes. It seems everywhere you look on social media people are talking about the very cute game, the latest in a series that has some significant nostalgia and escapism for its players. But as people around the world are encouraged to practice good social distancing and stay inside, it’s also finding a lot of new players.

More than a few people who had little idea of what the series even was are now obsessed with the friendship simulator.

Me two days ago: What is Animal Crossing exactly?

Me now: I HAVE TO CATCH FISH SO AN OWL CAN OPEN A MUSEUM

— Linda Holmes Thinks You’re Doing Great (@lindaholmes) March 22, 2020

A particularly common meme opportunity opens up on day two when Gulliver shows up washed up on the beach.

But one user did a bit of photoshopping to turn the tables.

Gulliver’s appearance in the island was a lot of fun for basically everyone, even if it appears like he’s dead if you don’t know what’s going on.

Some folks had a bit of trouble gathering the resources they needed to advance things in the game.

This is just bad timing.

Same here.

Man, everyone’s wasting presents out here.

There isn’t a lot that can hurt you in Animal Crossing, but bees and spiders are a concern. And they really freak some people out.

People are really having a lot of fun, even if they are looking a bit inward as they play.