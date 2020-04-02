🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduces spring with seasonal cherry blossom recipes🔥

Spring has officially sprung in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and with that come a bunch of beautiful cherry blossoms popping up on your island.

Not only that, but there’s also a sneaky, and somewhat bitter, Easter Bunny called Zipper, who is offering you all kinds of sweet egg-themed rewards.

Logging in during this time, you should be rewarded with a DIY recipe for an outdoor picnic set, which you’ll see can be crafted by using cherry-blossom petals. When I logged into the game yesterday, Isabelle taught me the recipe during the daily update.

Cherry blossoms have sprung up on your island and you might’ve noticed some stray petals cascading from the trees, wafting temptingly in front of you.

If you spot one, quickly bring out your bug net and swipe at it. If you’re successful you’ll proudly show it off like you just caught a bug – but be warned, these petals can be fickle and hard to catch.

Once you have 10, you’ll be able to craft the adorable Outdoor picnic set.

Another recipe we’ve found is the Sakura-wood wall which also uses cherry blossom petals and wood to give you home a lovely Spring makeover.

To create these cherry blossom event items, you’ll need cherry-blossom petals, which can be gathered using your bug net if you notice one cascading through the sky.

It’s unclear how long the cherry blossoms will be in the game. It could be when Bunny Day ends on April 12 or it could be at the turn of a new season, when the game will cycle into Summer.

Regardless, you might have limited time so unless you want to beg your friends to make the items for you, you’d best start catching petals and scouting around for new recipes.