🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizon Bunny Day event: How to get eggs, recipes for bunny furniture and more🔥

Animal Crossing: New Horizons currently has two seasonal events going on, offering limited time DIY recipes and a lot of eggs.

Bunny Day and the Cherry Blossom event are taking place right now, and you’d be forgiven for feeling just a touch overwhelmed with all the things you can now do.

Spring has officially sprung in the northern hemisphere and with that come a bunch of beautiful cherry blossoms popping up on your island, along with a sneaky, and somewhat bitter, Easter Bunny called Zipper, who is offering you all kinds of sweet egg-themed rewards.

You will have to update your game to the latest version to start seeing the eggs appear on your island.

Catch cherry-blossom petals with your bug net!

Between April 1 and 12, you’ve gotta make the most of your time and collect all the Bunny Day and cherry blossom recipes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coinciding events.

What is Bunny Day and the cherry blossom event?

Cherry blossoms have sprung up on your island and you might’ve noticed some stray petals cascading from the trees, wafting temptingly in front of you.

If you spot one, quickly bring out your bug net and swipe at it. If you’re successful you’ll proudly show it off like you just caught a bug – but be warned, these petals can be fickle and hard to catch.

Once you have 10, you’ll be able to craft the adorable Outdoor picnic set.

While you’re out surveying your land, if you happen to see an egg-shaped balloon with a package flying by, you’ll want to shoot that down as soon as possible – chances are it’s a Sky Egg or a new Bunny Day recipe.

You might also notice a bunny mascot milling around your island. If you find the special character Zipper T. Bunny, he’ll give you an egg-themed recipe to craft.

How long is Bunny Day running for?

Bunny Day is live now, from April 1 until April 12, so make the most of it! You won’t want to miss out on any of these limited-time DIY recipes.

There will be a proper celebration on April 12 in-game, which is the official date of Bunny Day, so have fun in the meantime until the main event.

How to get cherry-blossom petals and different eggs:

Logging in during this time, you should be rewarded with a DIY recipe for an outdoor picnic set, which you’ll see can be crafted by using cherry-blossom petals. When I logged into the game yesterday, Isabelle taught me the recipe during the daily update.

Another recipe we’ve found is the Sakura-wood wall which also uses cherry blossom petals and wood to give you home a lovely Spring makeover.

To create these cherry blossom event items, you’ll need cherry-blossom petals, which can be gathered using your bug net if you notice one cascading through the sky.

Having trouble finding eggs? There are five different types and they’ll appear totally randomly. There are Water, Leaf, Sky, Stone, Wood and Earth eggs, all of which can be collected while this event runs.

Fishing medium-sized shadows have a chance to give you a Water Egg, shooting down egg-shaped balloons has a chance to give you a Sky Egg,

Stone and Leaf Eggs can be found by hitting rocks and special trees respectively.

As well as dropping stones, clay or nuggets, rocks now have a chance to drop the special egg – and the same goes for trees. You’ll notice these special trees as they will have three Leaf Eggs growing on them, just give them a shake.

Earth Eggs can be dug up from the ground. If you notice the mark of a diggable spot, get out your shovel and grab the egg!

Wood Eggs will be randomly dropped when hitting trees, just like with stones.

Also, when you pass a villager and they excitedly run up to you, they now have a chance at teaching you a Bunny Day recipe.

Zipper has hidden DIY recipes all around the island and the first time you talk to him he’ll offer you a recipe for a Bunny Bed.

The closer we get to Bunny Day, the more recipes Zipper will hide – if you find them all and craft everything you’ll get a special reward from Zipper. Pretty egg-cellent, no?