animal-abuser-wrapped-pup-up-in-heavy-steel-wire-then-dumped-him-to-die

An animal abuser also accused of torturing his estranged wife wrapped a dog up in steel wire and dumped him to die.

Bandit was discovered wrapped in the restrictive cord at a home in Wagoner, Oklahoma last month suffering from severe dehydration and malnutrition.

The pup is also believed to have been beaten and poisoned in an attempt to kill him more quickly.

His owner Joseph Meyer, 36, reportedly kidnapped his former partner and brought her to his dilapidated ‘house of horrors’, where Bandit had also been bound and left to die.

There, Meyer reportedly spent three days battering the woman with a handgun, metal pipe, as well s his hands and feet.

The house had no water, heating or electricity, with the woman eventually able to flee Meyer’s alleged abuse after he moved her to a local hotel.

She alerted Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, with deputies discovering Bandit during a subsequent search of Meyer’s home.

The abuse he suffered horrified locals, with Bandit now much healthier and ready for adoption, NewsOn6 reported.

Bandit, who has gained 10 pounds while being cared for by Wagoner Animal Clinic, gets on well other dogs, cats and kids.

He has been neutered, and received all his vaccinations.

Meyer is being held without bond on charges including kidnapping, assault and battery and animal cruelty.