Anil Nayak Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
anil-nayak-wiki,-bio,-biography,-wife,-family,-weight,-height,-networth

Introduction

Anil Nayak born on 05 May 1992 (Age: 28 years, as in 2020) in Sirsa, Haryana, India is famous Indian pop singer-songwriter, composer and model. He got huge fame after releasing the song Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe on YouTube. He sings mainly in Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi.

Anil Nayak Family, Caste, Wife

Anil got married at the age of 18 years when he was studying in B.A. Anil has two children.

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Not Known
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
  • Wife Name:- Not Known
  • Children:- 2 (Not Known)

Anil Nayak Education, Qualification

Anil Nayak completed his school education from Govt. High School Shri Mahavir Dal, Sirsa. After that, he earned a graduation degree in history and political science from Indra Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

Career

He started song-writing in school time. He listens the music of Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya. Anil has been very inspired by the working style of Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya and decided that he will start his career in music. Playing his guitar and singing was which soon turned into his passion.

Anil Nayak

Then His music career starts from cover versions Roiyaan. But he also started his career as a lyricist and musician with his two official songs in the name of Dekh Hai Jabse Tujhe and Ajnabi. Anil Nayak with a simple personality continues to live an ordinary life. He speaks the Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi.

Anil Nayak Song(s) List

  • Roiyaan (Cover)

  • Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe
  • Ajnabi (2019)

Anil Nayak Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 5 May 1992
  • Age:- 28 years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 178 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch
  • Weight:- 70 Kg
  • Net Worth:- Not Known
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Anil Nayak Wiki / Biography

Bio / Wiki
NameAnil Nayak
Profession(s)Singer, Musician, Songwriter
Debut SongRoiyaan
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 178 cm

meters– 1.78 m

feet inches– 5 feet 10 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 70 Kg
Eye ColourBlack
Hair ColourBlack
Personal Life
Date of Birth5 May 1992
Birth PalaceSirsa, Haryana, India
HometownSirsa, Haryana, India
ResidenceNot Known
NationalityIndian
Age28 years (as in 2020)
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesSong-Writing, Reading, Singing
Educational & Qualification
SchoolGovt. High School Shri Mahavir Dal, Sirsa
College/UniversityIndra Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi
QualificationGraduate (History & political Science)
Relationships & More
Marital StatusMarried
Affairs / Girlfriend Not Known
Family
ParentsFather– Not Known

Mother– Not Known
Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known
Spouse / WifeNot Known
Children Son– Not Known

Daughter– Not Known
Favourite Things
Favourite SingerAtif Aslam, Himesh Reshammiya
Favourite ActressKangana Ranaut
Favourite FoodPunjabi Food
Favourite FilmsSurkhi-Bindi and Harjeeta
Favourite Holiday DestinationNot Known
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth Not Known
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about Anil Nayak

  • Anil got married at the age of 18 year.
  • He got huge fame after releasing the song Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe on YouTube.
  • He started his music career starts from cover versions Roiyaan.

Anil Nayak

You May Also Like

now-pirates-co-star-javiar-bardem-has-defended-johnny-depp-amidst-amber-heard-court-case

🔥Now Pirates Co-Star Javiar Bardem Has Defended Johnny Depp Amidst Amber Heard Court Case🔥

kim-kardashian-showed-off-her-curves-at-ocean-pool-and-now-everyone-wants-this-bathing-suit

Kim Kardashian Showed Off Her Curves At Ocean Pool And Now Everyone Wants This Bathing Suit

kehlani-just-dropped-the-sexiest-video-of-the-year

Kehlani Just Dropped the Sexiest Video of the Year

20-xbox-one-games-you-should-probably-beat-before-xbox-series-x-arrives

20 Xbox One Games You Should Probably Beat Before Xbox Series X Arrives

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *