anil-nayak-wiki,-bio,-biography,-wife,-family,-weight,-height,-networth

Introduction

Anil Nayak born on 05 May 1992 (Age: 28 years, as in 2020) in Sirsa, Haryana, India is famous Indian pop singer-songwriter, composer and model. He got huge fame after releasing the song Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe on YouTube. He sings mainly in Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi.

Anil Nayak Family, Caste, Wife

Anil got married at the age of 18 years when he was studying in B.A. Anil has two children.

Anil Nayak Education, Qualification

Anil Nayak completed his school education from Govt. High School Shri Mahavir Dal, Sirsa. After that, he earned a graduation degree in history and political science from Indra Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

Career

He started song-writing in school time. He listens the music of Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya. Anil has been very inspired by the working style of Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya and decided that he will start his career in music. Playing his guitar and singing was which soon turned into his passion.

Then His music career starts from cover versions Roiyaan. But he also started his career as a lyricist and musician with his two official songs in the name of Dekh Hai Jabse Tujhe and Ajnabi. Anil Nayak with a simple personality continues to live an ordinary life. He speaks the Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi.

Anil Nayak Song(s) List

Roiyaan (Cover)

Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe

Ajnabi (2019)

Anil Nayak Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 5 May 1992

Age:- 28 years (as in 2020)

Height:- 178 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch

Weight:- 70 Kg

70 Kg Net Worth:- Not Known

Not Known Car Collection:- Not Known

Anil Nayak Wiki / Biography

