anil-kumble’s-reaction-after-pm-narendra-modi-cites-his-example-to-students

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of Anil Kumble playing with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002 at his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event on coping with exams, the legendary leg-spinner thanked the Prime Minister and said he was honoured to have been mentioned by him. Kumble also wished students ahead of their exams. “Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji,” he tweeted along with a video clip of PM Modi speaking about his exploits. “Best wishes to everyone writing their exams,” he added.

Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams. pic.twitter.com/BwsMXDgemD

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2020Kumble suffered a fractured jaw while batting in the Antigua Test in 2002 against West Indies. He was ruled out of the remainder of the tour as he had to undergo surgery, but, to everyone’s surprise, Kumble emerged from the pavilion with a bandage around his face, creating one of the most iconic images in the history of the sport.Bowling 14 consecutive overs, Kumble kept the West Indies batsmen under pressure and claimed the prized scalp of Brian Lara for just 4. The match ended in a draw.PM Modi, speaking at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, reminded students of Anil Kumble’s heroics as well as the famous VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid partnership against Australia a year before that helped India record a historic victory after being forced to follow on to emphasise the importance of positive thinking.”Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around,” the Prime Minister said.”Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” PM Modi said.This was the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, which takes place before the onset of exam season in schools.

