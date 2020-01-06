anil-kapoor,-aditya-roy-kapur-condemn-violent-attack-on-jnu-students,-staff-at-malang-trailer-launch-in-mumbai

The trailer of Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Malang was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai. During the press interaction, actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur commented on the violence that broke out at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Kapoor said he had been quite disturbed by the recent bout of unrest in the country, and criticised the attack. “I feel it has to be condemned. When I saw it, it was very sad and shocking. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about it. Violence will not help, and the people who were responsible for it should be punished.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor at Malang’s trailer launch. Image from Instagram

Kapur agreed with his co-actor, and asserted violence of any kind was unacceptable. “There is no place for that kind of violence in our country. And definitely, the perpetrators have to be brought to task”.

Masked men armed with sticks attacked JNU students and teachers, and damaged campus property on the night of 5 January. At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. Several disturbing videos that show masked people carrying sticks and bats have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, also present at the trailer launch were director Mohit Suri, T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and actress Disha Patani. Kunal Kemmu also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Malang marks Suri and Roy Kapur’s reunion after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kemmu came on board the film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

The film was initially scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, 14 February but was moved a week ahead to 7 February.

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 15: 43: 10 IST