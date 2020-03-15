Angry Victory face 14-day isolation after NZ match

Melbourne Victory have missed the midnight deadline returning from New Zealand after an A-League match in Wellington, meaning they’ll be stuck in isolation for 14 days according to the federal government’s new COVID-19 measures.

Wellington Phoenix’s Ulises Davila, Gary Hooper and David Ball scored in a 3-0 make an impression on Victory on Sunday before a little crowd at Sky Stadium to essentially end the Melbourne side’s finals hopes for the growing season.

Anthony Lesiotis, Elvis Kamsoba and Storm Roux of the Victory leave the field (Getty)

However the team also faced a nervous rush to obtain back again to Victoria as Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Sunday afternoon that arrivals to Australia from overseas would have to self-isolate for 14 days or face fines or imprisonment.

Before the match against Wellington, Victory released a statement acknowledging the government’s announcement and confirming their fixture in New Zealand would progress plus they would go back to Australia on Monday morning, but additionally they “will work through this unprecedented situation with Football Federation Australia and the correct Authorities.”

In accordance with Swedish Victory star Ola Toivonen, the team were advised it will be safe to go to New Zealand with “no ramifications” should they returned following the midnight deadline.

“Unique/bizarre situation within NZ. Friday we were promised, by the Australian government, that there will be no ramifications time for Australia on Monday. Considering 14 days quarantine now,” he tweeted.

Victory coach admitted that the coronavirus pandemic and the Australian government’s 14-day self isolation rule for several international arrivals did rock the team pre-match.

“The players, two minutes before we surely got to the stadium, this message is had by us,” coach Carlos Salvachua said post-match.

“Then we’ve forget about information and we play the overall game.

“Imaginable, the players, needless to say they are discussing the overall game but sometimes discussing the situation, because it had not been clear.

“I cannot imagine. What means isolation, I have no idea? Stay in the home or not, I have no idea,” he said.

“It really is too early to learn what will happen. Anyone who knows what this means, show me please.”

Leigh Broxham of Melbourne Victory through the round 23 A-League match against Wellington Phoenix (Getty)

With exactly the same guidelines imposed by the brand new Zealand government for international arrivals, the Phoenix face uncertainty in the A-League also.

Both teams’ next two games are therefore in danger, not forgetting they face weeks without training or with coaches, and without seeing their own families and friends.

THE BRAND NEW Zealand-based club Phoenix are simply a spot behind second-placed Melbourne City on the A-League ladder, with a casino game at hand.

They will have wanted to be located in Australia, probably Sydney, for the rest of the growing season, but their their coach Ufuk Talay says suspending the league appears your best option.

“I really believe it needs a rest to let this relax … and I believe everyone understands what they forward should do moving, sunday ” he said on.

“I simply think good sense should prevail. The very first thing to the forefront ought to be player safety.”

Phoenix general manager David Dome said his team could finish their campaign on Australian soil.

However they couldn’t play for 14 days while undergoing mandatory isolation, and could have a rigorous run of games then, in empty stadiums probably.

“We didn’t desire to capitulate rather than play out,sunday ” Dome said on.

“We’d to accomplish our far better enter the finals series. The disappointing thing for all of us is that the fans will not be there to take pleasure from it.”

It’s expected that on Monday morning the FFA will observe other world sport leagues and suspend the growing season. A press conference is scheduled for 10am (AEST).

A suspension appears likely if the league continues with games, they will be staged without spectators, given government edicts against non-essential gatherings of 500 people or even more.

– with AAP