angry-players-to-demand-investigation-of-nrl

Angry players are set to demand that forensic accountants examine the NRL’s books and answer the question on everyone’s lips: where has the money gone?

Players are fuming after a lengthy meeting between the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association on the weekend came up with more questions than answers.

And when it was revealed that on top of losing much of their multi-million dollar war chest, the NRL has allegedly paid less than it should in the players’ retirement fund, the players are seeing red.

The players are demanding that the NRL open its books, especially as they are facing massive pay cuts themselves.

The ARL commission met yesterday to discuss the perilous state of the game since matches were suspended after just two rounds of the 2020 season.

Players are guaranteed to be paid for the next few months but after that, there are no certainties.

Much will depend on when the games resume – and at this stage, no one knows when that will be.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg. (Sydney Morning Herald)

REFEREES HIT HARD BY SHUTDOWN

Like everyone else in rugby league, the referees are doing it tough.

My insider at the NRL tells me they have been ordered to take annual leave and will get paid for another month.

But after that, their money may dry up – and there will be more cost cutting once games resume.

The NRL will revert to a one-referee system to save money.

There are also currently more than 20 full-time refs and touch judges – expect that number to drop dramatically.

Referees are also doing it tough during the NRL’s shutdown. (AAP)

GREATER COMFORT FOR SUPER LEAGUE PLAYERS

British players are in a far less perilous position than their Aussie counterparts as the global pandemic continues.

The English government has a new policy of covering up to 80 per cent of wages of the majority of the country’s workers – including footballers and club office staff.

The scheme isn’t just for full-time workers; it also covers freelance workers and casual contractors and will ensure English players – and Aussies with Super League contracts – aren’t too much out of pocket.

But the scheme will cost billions of pounds and may only be a short-term measure, depending again on how long the crisis lasts.

Sonny Bill Williams during his Super League debut for Toronto. (Getty)

$BW PUTS HAND UP FOR PAY CUT

The world’s highest-paid player in either rugby code, Sonny Bill Williams, is happy to take a pay cut if it means saving the game.

On a whopping contract with Toronto Wolfpack in Super League, SBW told British media: “A 100 per cent, I would be that way inclined.

“When it comes to taking pay cuts, to keep the game afloat, it would be crazy not to think that’s going to occur, especially with the way things are happening in the sporting world.

“I consider myself in a privileged position and [I am] taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game and there are things in life that are more important.

“But in terms of sport, it is crazy to think some organisations might not make it through.”