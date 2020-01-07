‘angry’-kapil-sharma-threw-his-mic,-lashed-out-at-priyanka-chopra-(throwback)

Bet you didn’t know this about Priyanka Chopra!













Tales of a majority of Bollywood celebs not being punctual have always made headlines. While on one hand, we have celebs like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who are always on time and punctual; celebs like Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor have always made news for being late to movie sets and media interactions. Kapil Sharma too had rubbed many celebrities the wrong way by making them wait for him on the sets of his show – The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Kapil lost his cool

However, Kapil got a taste of his own medicine when our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra turned up late for a show. It was at an award’s show where the man who makes everyone laugh, lost his cool. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Kapil Sharma was hosting an awards night where he was supposed to announce Priyanka Chopra’s name, who was supposed to enter the stage with a dance performance. However, Priyanka wore a beautiful outfit and decided to walk in on the red carpet with other celebs. When Kapil Sharma asked her to come to the stage, after almost three hours, Priyanka Chopra said that she was still not ready.

The report states that this left Kapil Sharma fuming who flung his earphones and said,”Ladies logon ka yehi problem hai, madam abhi tak tayaar nahin hain.” Whether or not Priyanka got to know about Kapil’s comment remains unknown. A Spotboye report stated that Kapil Sharma had made Priyanka Chopra wait for him on his comedy show for close to six hours. Priyanka Chopra had come to promote her Punjabi film, Sarvann, which was produced under her banner.

Priyanka’s payback

However, Priyanka Chopra wasn’t the only one whom Kapil had made to wait. There was a time when a furious Vidya Balan had walked out of the show after being made to wait for six hours. As per a report in India Today, Vidya Balan had come to promote her film, Begum Jaan, but was made to wait for close to six hours without any update of when exactly would Kapil turn up for the shoot. After staying patient and waiting for over six hours, Vidya lost her cool and walked out. But, Kapil came soon after that and called Vidya up. Kapil not only requested her to come back but even apologised to her for the delay.