Fans have reacted angrily to the decision to cancel this weekend’s Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, complaining of a lack of communication from organisers as spectators gathered at the Albert Park circuit this morning.

Gates were scheduled to open at 8: 45am Melbourne time, but frustrated fans were left queuing outside the circuit as organisers tried to figure out whether or not the event would go ahead.

McLaren pulled out last night after one of their team members tested positive to coronavirus, while world champions Mercedes wrote to the FIA this morning calling for the event to be cancelled, saying they could no longer guarantee the safety of their employees.

It wasn’t until 10am local time that word came through that the race wouldn’t go ahead, with the chaos leaving fans less than impressed.

“We were lining up for maybe an hour, just outside of gate one,” one spectator told Nine News.

“It wasn’t until Mercedes released a statement that they’d decided to pull out (that we found out) that the whole event has been cancelled.

“After that the FIA actually released a statement and that’s when we found out officially.

“We travelled all the way from Broken Hill in New South Wales, caught flights, accommodation, all that.

“We attended the Grand Prix yesterday, thinking the event would go forward, only to wait in line for an hour and a half to find out it’s been bloody cancelled.

“It’s outrageous. I can understand the coronavirus, and how much of a pandemic it is.

“The FIA is clearly just a piss-take with how they handled this.”

The chairman of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Paul Little, defended the actions of organisers.

“We were very conscious of our responsibility to fans, we knew they were trying to get through the gates,” Little said.

“We were still taking advice from the medical officers, and that was up until around 9am.

“I think we understood the concern was out there, but we needed to speak to Formula 1 and the FIA again this morning.

“We had discussions through until about 2.30am this morning, we re-invigorated those discussions again early this morning, and the final conclusion was reached when the press release went out and the fans at the gate were told accordingly.

“I don’t think it would have been possible to do it any more quickly.”

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “devastated” the race has been called off, apologising to fans who’ve been left high and dry.

“I’m devastated I can’t compete at my home GP here in Melbourne & get the season started,” he tweeted.

“Ultimately though the right decision has been made & I think everyone can understand this is something we’ve never seen before. Sorry to all fans who came out for the support. Much love”

Formula One bosses are scrambling to clarify what this means for the rest of the season, with the possibility up to six races could be cancelled.

There’s no immediate word yet on the fate of next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, which had already announced it would be run without spectators.

The inaugural Vietnam race in April is highly unlikely to go ahead, while the Chinese Grand Prix has already been postponed.

According to leading Formula One journalist Adam Cooper, F1 teams are prepared to delay the start of the season until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June, meaning the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix would also be cancelled.

“Obviously we have to deal with it imminently,” F1 boss Chase Carey said.

“Right now our focus is on dealing with the issues here in Australia, but clearly in the very short term we need to be addressing the upcoming events.

“In each of these cases, it’s not just us making a decision, we’re dealing with a large ecosystem here and we want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to express their views.

“In many ways this is an unprecedented situation. I’ve never lived through anything like this, the magnitude, the extent of this, the unpredictability or fluidity of this.

“In that sort of situation it’s important to get input, to get expert views from an array of places.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to make decisions that you think are right, which I think we did here.”

The Australian Grand Prix corporation has left the door open for the race to be run later in the year, although the infrastructure around the temporary circuit will be dismantled in the coming days.