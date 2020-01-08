angry-everton-fans-confront-director-of-football-after-humiliating-liverpool-defeat

Marcel Brands, Everton’s director of football, was confronted by a group of the club’s angry fans at the training ground in the aftermath of the humiliating FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Around seven supporters arrived at USM Finch Farm demanding to see the players to express their disillusionment after the 1-0 loss at Anfield on Sunday.

Although they were refused access to the first team, they were granted an audience with Brands, who heard their concerns during a meeting on Monday.

Brands – entrusted with overseeing the club’s football operations – has come under scrutiny as another season has been derailed by poor signings.

The cup exit to an inexperienced Liverpool side was the lowest point for a club seeking a revival under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.