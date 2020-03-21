angry-donald-trump-unleashes-his-anger-at-reporter-who-asks-him-to-reassure-americans-who-are-scared-amid-the-coronavirus-spread-in-unreal-briefing

Another day, another reason for President Donald Trump to lash out at a reporter who was merely doing his work and asked him a question about the coronavirus spread that has affected the entire world.

In a press conference on Friday, the former reality star turned politician bashed NBC reporter Peter Alexander. An angry Trump told the journalist he was terrible at his job and should be ashamed of himself.

Trump was angered after Alexander asked whether he was giving Americans a false sense of hope with his optimism about a malaria drug’s potential use in response to the coronavirus.

The exchange began relatively calmly after Alexander asked Trump some questions about the drug.

Trump was talking about a potential drug that could cure the virus with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, by his side.

When asked about the possibility of the drug is effective, Trump stated: “We’ll see how it works out, Peter. I’m not saying it will, but people may be surprised.”

Alexander later asked Trump: “Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope.”

Trump replied in the negative. “No, I don’t think so. It may work. It may not work. I feel good about it.”

Alexander asked Trump the following question: “What do you say to Americans watching right now who are scared?”

Trump further unleashed and stated: “I say that you are a terrible reporter, that’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question. And I think that’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and Comcast. I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Concast.”

.@PeterAlexander : Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive things on things might be giving Americans a false sense of hope? TRUMP: No, I don’t think so … such a lovely question … I feel good about it. Just a feeling. I’m a smart guy. pic.twitter.com/TyCRqeMuE3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Trump was not done and kept tearing up into the reporter: “Let me just tell you something. That’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting rather than sensationalism. Let’s see if it works. It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows? I’ve been right a lot.”

Trump concluded by: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

Fauci, who was left baffled by what he witnessed, then came to the podium to talk about the drug.



