‘angry’-deepika-padukone-leaves-salman-khan’s-bigg-boss-13-midway?-chhapaak-actress-clarifies

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone on Bigg BossTwitter

Social media was abuzz with a report that Deepika Padukone, who was supposed to promote Chhapaak on Bigg Boss 13, had walked out of the Salman Khan show midway. It was also being said that Deepika had arrived on the sets on time but the makers started shooting very late which prompted the actress to leave the shoot. And now Deepika has come out in the open addressing the report which had gone viral on social media.

Refuting the report of leaving Salman Khan’s show, Deepika said, during a media interaction, that she had no plans of promoting her upcoming film on Bigg Boss 13. “There is no conversation on going on Bigg Boss. Infact, isn’t it over? It should be finish by now, right? No, there’s no plan on going on Bigg Boss,” Deepika Padukone clarified.

The so-called confusion had started doing the rounds of the internet after a Twitter account named The Khabri with user id ‘@TheKhbri’, tweeted that Deepika refused to shoot for Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. “Deepika Padukone Left The shoot and Didn’t shoot for Weekend KaVaar as It started Very late and she had to Go on Premier,” read the tweet.

Twitter

And now that Deepika has clarified the report, her fans can breathe a sigh of relief without worrying too much about the speculations floating around in the virtual world.

In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack victim named Malti. Her character is based on the life of real life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal and how she dealt with the trauma and came out strong to face the world. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will be released in theatres on January 10. The movie will lock horns with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles.