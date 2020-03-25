‘angry-birds:-summer-madness’-series-coming-to-netflix-in-2021

The latest “Angry Birds” television series will consist of 40, 11-minute episodes.

The eagle — or at least some form of “Angry Birds” — will be landing on Netflix in 2021.

Netflix will release “Angry Birds: Summer Madness,” the popular franchise’s first long-form television series, next year, though a specific release date hasn’t been determined. Each installment of the 40-episode series will run for 11 minutes and maintain the family-friendly humor and tone of the franchise’s films, while still boasting its own style.

Per Netflix, “Angry Birds: Summer Madness” will follow Red, Bomb, and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks, and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible.

“’Angry Birds’ has been a true phenomenon for kids around the world, and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever,” Curtis Lelash, Netflix’s director of original animated series, said in a statement.

The ”Angry Birds” franchise kicked off with a massively successful mobile video game in 2009 that spawned numerous spinoffs, including several “Star Wars” tie-in games. The franchise made the jump to the silver screen in 2016 with “The Angry Birds Movie” and a sequel was released in 2019. The sequel has been spotted in Netflix’s Top 10 movies list regularly since it appeared on the service.

As for “Angry Birds” and television, Netflix’s upcoming series is far from the franchise’s first television installment. “Angry Birds Toons” debuted in 2013, ran for three seasons, and was followed by an array of other franchise shows.

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” hails from Finland’s Rovio Entertainment, which created the original game, and Cake, the production company that handles Rovio’s television shows internationally.

“’Angry Birds’ animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy,” Rovio CMO Ville Heijari said in a statement. “After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the ‘Angry Birds’’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of ‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’ to viewers on Netflix.”

