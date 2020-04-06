angrezi-medium-releases-on-hotstar-after-being-pulled-out-of-theatres-due-to-covid-19-lockdown

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12: 25 [IST]

Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan’s Angrezi Medium released in theatres on March 13. However, the film was pulled out of theatres in the same weekend, in some states including Maharashtra, owing to the novel Coronavirus lockdown. Soon, the film’s theatrical run in other states, was also cut short due to 21-day nationwide lockdown. Now, the makers of the film have released the film on the newly launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. Irrfan took to his Twitter page to announce the film’s world digital premiere on April 6. He tweeted, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now” (sic) The Irrfan Khan starrer had only managed to collect Rs 9.50 crore over the opening weekend before cinema halls across the nation were ordered to remain shut. Post the lockdown, producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “We had no option as the film had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday, when the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday, it was too late to pull back.” Meanwhile, the makers were planning to re-release Angrezi Medium in theatres once the pandemic was over. However, given the continuing uncertainity, they finally decided to go ahead with the film’s digital premiere. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Irrfan’s dramedy revolved around a father’s struggle to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Hits The Right Chord With His Moving Performance! Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan Plans A Sequel, Chinese Medium