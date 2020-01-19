anger-at-jeremy-corbyn-‘nominating-former-chief-of-staff-for-peerage’

Jeremy Corbyn is facing criticism over reports that he is nominating his former chief of staff Karie Murphy for a peerage.

The outgoing Labour leader is putting Ms Murphy forward for a place in the House of Lords, along with other nominees, such as former Commons speaker John Bercow, according to the Sunday Times.

Labour deputy leadership candidate Rosena Allin-Khan expressed concern about Ms Murphy being nominated for a peerage given the current inquiry into alleged instances of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The Jewish Labour Movement tweeted a statement saying Ms Murphy’s nomination was ‘deeply inappropriate and must be rescinded immediately’.

‘Jeremy Corbyn is using his final weeks in office to reward failure,’ the group added.

Asked about the reported nomination, Ms Allin-Khan told Sky News: ‘She is currently being investigated by the EHRC and I made clear yesterday that as deputy leader I would take on board every single recommendation from the EHRC regarding allegations of anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Labour Movement's statement on the reports that Jeremy Corbyn has nominated Karie Murphy for a peerage.

‘Hope Not Hate said that anyone who was being investigated by the EHRC shouldn’t be recommended for a peerage, so I do think that does need to be taken seriously.’

Senior Labour sources have declined to comment on reports about the nomination.