angelina-jolie’s-dad-jon-voight-‘proud’-of-brad-pitt-and-‘excited’-for-golden-globes-reunion

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight still thinks highly of his former son-in-law Brad Pitt, and admits he’s ‘proud’ of the actor’s recent movie roles.

Brad, 56, split from Angelina, 44, back in 2016 leading to ongoing divorce proceedings and an even nastier custody battle over their six children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Despite any tensions between the former couple, Jon has no ill will towards Brad.

Sharing his thoughts on Brad’s starring appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s recent Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Jon said according to People: ‘I am proud of Brad, and that was a very unusual movie, and a very successful one, a very dynamic movie.’

Jon, 81, had also told reporters at a Golden Globes brunch over the weekend that he was ‘very much looking forward to seeing [Brad]’ at the star-studded awards ceremony on Sunday night. He added that he was even ‘excited’ at the prospect of reuniting with his daughter’s former spouse.

The Anaconda actor went on to praise Angelina’s parenting skills which, let’s face it, must take a lot of patience with a brood of six kids.

‘She loves her kids, she’s always involved with them, always concerned for them,’ Jon revealed.

He continued: ‘She monitors everything. She’s great.

‘They all have something special, and what you want to do is provide them with the tools to express that.’

Relations between Angelina and Brad seem to be improving as he was reportedly able to spend his first Christmas with their children without being monitored.

Sources told Us Weekly that Brad wasn’t expecting Zahara to attend the Christmas Eve reunion while Maddox and Pax were also said to have missed out. But it was said he’d be able to see his three biological children, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

In addition to Jon, Brad could also be set for a public reunion with his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, with reports they’ll be seated close together at the Golden Globes. The pair are still friends following their split in 2005 and Brad is said to have attended Jennifer’s Christmas party last month.





