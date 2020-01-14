angelina-jolie-to-play-‘fierce-warrior’-thena-as-marvel-unveils-official-plot-details-for-the-eternals

Angelina Jolie is playing a ‘fierce warrior’ in Marvel’s next superhero flick The Eternals.

Marvel has unveiled the official plot and character details for the movie, including Angelina’s character Thena.

It introduces ‘an exciting new team of Super Heroes’, who are ‘ancient aliens’ who have been living among us on Earth for centuries.

Alongside Angelina, Salma Hayek will pay a ‘wise and spiritual’ leader, with Richard Madden as the ‘all-powerful’ leader.

Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani are also in the cast.

‘Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

‘The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman.

‘Directed by Chloe Zhao, who helmed the critically acclaimed Sundance film The Rider, and produced by Kevin Feige, The Eternals opens in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020.’

A few privileged fans got a first look at The Eternals at Comic-Con in Sao Paolo last year, which saw Angelina appear as a blonde.

According to Deadline, it then showed a blonde Angelina ‘kicking some major a*s’ during a huge fight scene.

The ancient aliens are set to take on a rival group called The Deviants.

Production on the film hasn’t been easy, as the set recently had to be evacuated after an unexploded bomb was discovered.

The Eternals is due out on 6 November 2020 in the US.





