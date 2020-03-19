angelina-jolie-is-going-the-distance-to-ban-jennifer-aniston-from-seeing-her-kids!-read-further-to-get-the-details

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, a report says that Jennifer Aniston was becoming way too close to Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The Friends superstar reportedly helped The Tomb Raider actress and Brad Pitt’s daughter grab an acting job in her upcoming Hollywood film produced by Jennifer Aniston herself.

Now, a new report says that Angelina Jolie did not take the statements of the report too well. Rumour has it that the 44 year old actress is fighting for the sole custody of her children. It was all reported by Celebrity Insider.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children. The six children are Maddox who is 18 years old, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The international web portals say in a New Zealand magazine Woman’s Day report that Angelina Jolie wants to ban Jenifer Aniston from meeting all of her children. Not only does she want Jennifer Aniston to be banned from seeing her kids but also Angelina Jolie has filed a new evaluation against Brad.

The news web portal also suggests that Brad Pitt was wishing the separation comes through by May. But the new development on the case has made him question what else on Earth he could do to prove the kids are his number one priority.

When Brad was spotted bonding with friend Alia Shawkat over burgers, it was then when the new report made its way online. Paparazzi took some shots of them at a burger joint in LA; both of them were laughing and having fun.

Amid all these family conflict Angelina Jolie has proven to be wise enough to be spending time with her daughters. Stay tuned to Morning Picker for more updates on this ongoing conflict.